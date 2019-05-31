Airbus : opens new office in Argentina, reinforces commitment to Latin America

Airbus inaugurated today its new office in Buenos Aires, to strengthen its presence in Latin America and reinforce its commitment to the country.

Alberto Robles, Head of Airbus Strategy & International for Latin America, said that the presence of Airbus in Argentina is a natural step in increasing Airbus' activity in the region. 'There are great opportunities for Airbus in Latin America, and this new office in Buenos Aires is essential to consolidate our products in the region, while continuing to provide an even closer support to our customers in the country.'

Airbus has been present in Argentina for decades. In 1994 Aerolíneas Argentinas became an Aibrus customer with the A310-300. Today, the airline operates a long-range fleet of 10 A330 and two A340. Airbus also established a maintenance training centre in collaboration with Aerolíneas Argentinas to support the airline's growth. Airbus maintains 35 percent market share of the country's passenger fleet in service. LATAM and JetSmart also operate in Argentina with their A320 Family aircraft, the world's most popular single-aisle aircraft family.

With more than 40 years in Latin America, Airbus helicopters represent a third of the country's operating fleet, mainly in service with the Armed Forces and other public institutions such as the Federal Police, the National Gendarmerie, and the Naval Prefecture in several provinces. The more than 85 helicopters in service have a key role in performing vital operations for the population such as border protection and helping to fight against organized crime, search and rescue missions in mountainous areas, firefighting and emergency medical transport. In an effort to closely support its customer operators, Airbus Helicopters also established a maintenance centre in Argentina to improve operations and increase rotorcraft availability.

As part of its on-going contribution to the development of the aerospace industry in the country, Airbus Defence and Space signed an agreement in 2017 with the Argentine aircraft factory 'Brigadier San Martín' (FAdeA) to support the Airbus C212 of the Army and Naval Prefecture. These aircraft have been serving the country's Armed Forces and Security sector for more than 25 years.

With over 1,300 employees located throughout 18 sites across eight countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay and a regional hub in Miami, Airbus continues to expand its presence in Latin America with its new facility in Argentina.