Airbus : plane-making chief says factory problems easing after delays

Airbus Commercial Aircraft President Guillaume Faury told reporters that Airbus no longer faces a queue of semi-finished jets waiting for engines, in a turnaround from delays caused by a shortfall in the delivery of engines in the last two years.

Airbus expects aircraft deliveries to be more spread out this year than they were in 2017 and 2018, which saw a sprint in deliveries towards the end of the year. Nonetheless, there will continue to be some imbalance in deliveries between the first and second half this year, he said.

