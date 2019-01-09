Log in
AIRBUS SE (AIR)
Airbus : plane-making chief says factory problems easing after delays

01/09/2019 | 09:41pm EST

LONDON (Reuters) - The industrial situation in Airbus aircraft factories is returning to normal after a series of delays, the company's plane-making chief said on Wednesday.

Airbus Commercial Aircraft President Guillaume Faury told reporters that Airbus no longer faces a queue of semi-finished jets waiting for engines, in a turnaround from delays caused by a shortfall in the delivery of engines in the last two years.

Airbus expects aircraft deliveries to be more spread out this year than they were in 2017 and 2018, which saw a sprint in deliveries towards the end of the year. Nonetheless, there will continue to be some imbalance in deliveries between the first and second half this year, he said.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 037 M
EBIT 2018 4 952 M
Net income 2018 3 293 M
Finance 2018 10 994 M
Yield 2018 2,04%
P/E ratio 2018 20,31
P/E ratio 2019 16,07
EV / Sales 2018 0,85x
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
Capitalization 64 416 M
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE6.81%73 821
BOEING COMPANY (THE)1.74%186 329
DASSAULT AVIATION0.41%11 359
TEXTRON0.96%11 281
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 926
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD0.21%3 897
