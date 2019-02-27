Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus plans German-free warplane after Saudi arms ban: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 01:10pm EST
A logo of Airbus is seen on a wall at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac

BERLIN (Reuters) - Airbus, frustrated by a German freeze on arms exports to Saudi Arabia, has decided to redesign the C295 military transport aircraft it builds in Spain to remove its German content, company sources told Reuters.

Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders said earlier this month the company could consider making German free products because of Germany's "moral superelevation" on arms exports, which was frustrating Britain, France and Spain.

German curbs on arms exports to non-EU or NATO countries have long been a thorn in bilateral co-operation because of the historical objections of the Social Democrats (SPD), junior partners in Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition.

But in October, Germany decided unilaterally to reject future arms exports licenses to Saudi Arabia over the killing of journalist Jamal Kashoggi, and to freeze deliveries of already approved equipment. Existing deals allow Berlin to stop exports of arms that include German parts.

"We are now designing (the German content) out of the plane," said one source familiar with the plans. Navigational lamps used for landing the planes are built in Germany, and the German content on the aircraft is about four percent, the source said.

Airbus has received 208 orders for the military transport from 28 countries, with 166 aircraft in operation worldwide.

A second company source said a review was underway to see if German-sourced parts could be replaced on other Airbus aircraft that have smaller amounts of German content. No further details were immediately available.

But this source said it would be difficult, if not impossible, to redesign the Eurofighter Typhoon, a multinational program that has about a third German content.

Britain's BAE Systems, which generates 14 percent of its annual sales from selling Typhoons and other arms to Saudi Arabia, last week warned Germany's freeze on arms exports to Saudi Arabia could hit its financial results.

The German move has delayed British government efforts to finalize a 10 billion pound deal to sell Saudi Arabia 48 new Typhoons.

Germany's SPD said this week it wanted to extend the freeze on arms exports to Saudi Arabia beyond the current March 9 deadline, despite pressure by Britain and France not to do so and risk costly compensation claims.

Merkel last week declined to say whether the freeze would be extended, but senior conservative lawmakers say they see no immediate progress on loosening the embargo.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Andrea Shalal; Writing by Andrea Shalal. Editing by Jane Merriman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
01:10pAIRBUS PLANS GERMAN-FREE WARPLANE AF : sources
RE
10:53aAIRBUS : publishes agenda for 2019 Annual General Meeting; Resolutions include a..
AQ
01:27aAirbus, OneWeb aim to kick off new satellite era with first launch
RE
02/26AIRBUS : European officials reject SpaceX complaints over launch subsidies
RE
02/26Embraer shareholders OK sale of commercial jet division to Boeing
RE
02/26Embraer shareholders approve $4.2 billion deal with Boeing
RE
02/26AIRBUS : Meggitt forecasts steady margin improvements, outlines Brexit plans
RE
02/26Airbus Signs Deal With Air Vanuatu for Four A220s
DJ
02/25AIRBUS : Air Vanuatu selects Airbus A220 for ...
PU
02/25AIRBUS : mission-ready products ...
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 70 035 M
EBIT 2019 6 595 M
Net income 2019 4 236 M
Finance 2019 11 571 M
Yield 2019 1,86%
P/E ratio 2019 20,17
P/E ratio 2020 15,78
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Capitalization 87 823 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 128 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE34.73%99 896
BOEING COMPANY (THE)32.36%241 119
DASSAULT AVIATION14.88%13 142
TEXTRON19.66%12 785
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD13.81%4 390
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 165
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.