AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Airbus : plans to further adapt to COVID-19 environment

06/30/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Airbus plans to further adapt to COVID-19 environment

30-Jun-2020 / 19:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release, 30 June 2020

Airbus plans to further adapt to COVID-19 environment

  • New measures contribute to safeguarding the Company's future
  • Necessary reduction of approximately 15,000 positions across Airbus' global workforce
  • Information and consultation process with social partners launched, agreements targeted in 2020

Airbus (stock exchange symbol: AIR) has announced plans to adapt its global workforce and resize its commercial aircraft activity in response to the COVID-19 crisis. This adaptation is expected to result in a reduction of around 15,000 positions no later than summer 2021. The information and consultation process with social partners has begun with a view to reaching agreements for implementation starting in autumn 2020.

The commercial aircraft business activity has dropped by close to 40% in recent months as the industry faces an unprecedented crisis. Commercial aircraft production rates have been adapted accordingly. Airbus is grateful for the government support that has enabled the Company to limit these necessary adaptation measures. However with air traffic not expected to recover to pre-COVID levels before 2023 and potentially as late as 2025, Airbus now needs to take additional measures to reflect the post COVID-19 industry outlook.

Following the in-depth analysis of customer demand that has taken place over recent months, Airbus anticipates the need to adapt its global workforce due to COVID-19 by approximately:

- 5,000 positions in France

- 5,100 positions in Germany

- 900 positions in Spain

- 1,700 positions in the UK

- 1,300 positions at Airbus' other worldwide sites

These figures include the Airbus subsidiaries Stelia in France and Premium AEROTEC in Germany. However, they do not include approximately 900 positions stemming from a pre-COVID-19 identified need to restructure Premium AEROTEC in Germany, which will now be implemented within the frame of this global adaptation plan.

The details of this COVID-19 adaptation plan need to be finalised with social partners.

While compulsory actions cannot be ruled out at this stage, Airbus will work with its social partners to limit the impact of this plan by relying on all available social measures, including voluntary departures, early retirement, and long term partial unemployment schemes where appropriate.

"Airbus is facing the gravest crisis this industry has ever experienced," said Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury. "The measures we have taken so far have enabled us to absorb the initial shock of this global pandemic. Now, we must ensure that we can sustain our enterprise and emerge from the crisis as a healthy, global aerospace leader, adjusting to the overwhelming challenges of our customers. To confront that reality, we must now adopt more far-reaching measures. Our management team and our Board of Directors are fully committed to limiting the social impact of this adaptation. We thank our governmental partners as they help us preserve our expertise and know-how as much as possible and have played an important role in limiting the social impact of this crisis in our industry. The Airbus teams and their skills and competences will enable us to pursue our ambition to pioneer a sustainable future for aerospace."

* * *

For professional broadcasters:
Airbus executives video statements downloadable below:

- Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO (in English)

- Philippe Mhun, EVP Programmes & Services (in French)

- Michael Schoellhorn, Airbus COO (in German)

- Alberto Gutiérrez, President Airbus Spain (in Spanish)


About Airbus
Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019, it generated revenues of ? 70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Contacts for the media
Guillaume Steuer guillaume.steuer@airbus.com +33 6 73 82 11 68
Stefan Schaffrath stefan.schaffrath@airbus.com +33 6 16 09 55 92
Justin Dubon justin.dubon@airbus.com +33 6 749 749 51
Matthieu Duvelleroy matthieu.duvelleroy@airbus.com +33 6 29 43 15 64
Clay McConnell (US) clay.mcconnell@airbus.com +1 571 278 0612
Sean Lee (Asia) sean.lee@airbus.com +65 9654 5761

This and other press releases and high resolution photos are available on: AirbusMedia
 

30-Jun-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Airbus SE
P.O. Box 32008
2303 DA Leiden
Netherlands
Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002
Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481
Internet: www.airbusgroup.com
ISIN: NL0000235190
WKN: 938914
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1083055

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1083055  30-Jun-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1083055&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
