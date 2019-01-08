Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE (AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : provides update on 2018 ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 02:19pm EST

Toulouse, 08 January 2019 - Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) confirms that it achieved 800 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2018, subject to the finalisation of the auditing process.

The final 2018 audited commercial aircraft order and delivery figures will be published after the market closure on Wednesday, 09 January 2019.

* * *

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of € 59 billion restated for IFRS 15 and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 19:18:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
02:19pAIRBUS : provides update on 2018 ...
PU
01:54pIndia to issue new safety rules for A320neos - aviation secretary
RE
12:56pAIRBUS : delivered 800 jets in 2018, pushing shares higher
RE
12:48pBoeing delivers record 806 aircraft in 2018, shares jump four percent
RE
12:44pBoeing delivers record 806 aircraft in 2018, shares jump 4 percent
RE
12:43pUK shares jump as retailers back in demand, hopes pinned on trade deal
RE
11:35aIndia to issue new safety rules for A320neos with Pratt & Whitney engines
RE
11:27aAirbus Delivered 800 Commercial Aircraft in 2018
DJ
11:05aAIRBUS SE : Airbus provides update on 2018 commercial aircraft deliveries
EQ
08:41aVietnam start-up Bamboo Airways secures licence after delayed launch
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 002 M
EBIT 2018 4 952 M
Net income 2018 3 293 M
Finance 2018 10 994 M
Yield 2018 2,11%
P/E ratio 2018 19,58
P/E ratio 2019 15,50
EV / Sales 2018 0,86x
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
Capitalization 64 873 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 121 €
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-0.48%74 259
BOEING COMPANY (THE)1.42%186 329
DASSAULT AVIATION-0.74%11 427
TEXTRON1.94%11 281
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 943
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD1.03%3 912
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.