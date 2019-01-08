Airbus : provides update on 2018 ...

Toulouse, 08 January 2019 - Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) confirms that it achieved 800 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2018, subject to the finalisation of the auditing process.

The final 2018 audited commercial aircraft order and delivery figures will be published after the market closure on Wednesday, 09 January 2019.

About Airbus

