Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : pulls anniversary book over fraud probe concerns - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 07:05am EDT
The logo of Airbus is pictured at their facility in Montoir-de-Bretagne near Saint-Nazaire

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus has halted sales of a new book that the planemaker had commissioned for its 50th anniversary to avoid hampering the manufacturer's attempts to win a settlement in a bribery probe, two people familiar with the matter said.

The move is the latest sign of tension in Airbus as it nears the climax of a roughly $400 million (£319.2 million), four-year internal probe carried out in support of an Anglo-French investigation into the use of intermediaries to win jetliner and other deals.

Airbus has already fired more than 100 people over ethics and compliance issues as its probe has progressed.

The book, "Airbus: The First 50 Years", written by former New York Times journalist Nicola Clark, charts the rise of Airbus against challenging odds to become a European rival to Boeing and has a chapter focusing on the probe.

Sources said Airbus hoped to present its findings to the UK Serious Fraud Office and France's PNF police by the end of the year. By doing so, they said it would seek more leniency under a system of prosecution agreements that allows for heavy fines rather than charges that might bar it from public contracts.

The two people said Airbus halted the book's sales because it was concerned its official links to the publication could hamper talks with the authorities or discussions over other litigation as it seeks a fresh start under new management.

Airbus confirmed it had decided not to go ahead with the commissioned book, but denied any link to the bribery probe. It declined comment on the progress of the investigation itself.

"We continue to co-operate in full with the ongoing investigation," an Airbus spokesman said. "The investigation and the book are two separate topics".

Clark told Reuters she was "deeply disappointed with the very belated decision by Airbus to withdraw (the book)".

UK-based publisher Urbane Publications declined to comment.

The book stems from an unusual initiative launched in 2016 under which Airbus granted Clark unprecedented access and full independence to give an unvarnished account of 50 years of industrial co-operation just as Europe's political unity wavers.

It was published on Amazon's Kindle service on May 29, half a century after Airbus was launched at a meeting of Franco-German founders including Roger Beteille, who died last month.

The book was quickly withdrawn from online sale and plans to distribute already-printed copies at the Paris Airshow in June were scrapped at the last minute, casting confusion over the company's 50th anniversary celebrations.

But copies have been circulating and a review was published by Leeham News, a website covering the aviation industry.

Airbus said the version seen by the public was a draft. "The draft wasn't consistent with our ambition for celebrating 50 years of pioneering progress," the Airbus spokesman said.

Clark said Airbus had not described the book as a draft before notifying her of the decision to withdraw it.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Edmund Blair)

By Tim Hepher

Stocks treated in this article : Airbus SE, Boeing Company (The)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.38% 126.52 Real-time Quote.50.05%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.90% 359 Delayed Quote.9.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
07:05aAIRBUS : pulls anniversary book over fraud probe concerns - sources
RE
07/11Air China to buy 20 A350-900 wide-body aircraft from Airbus
RE
07/11Air China to buy 20 A350-900 wide-body aircraft from Airbus
RE
07/11AIRBUS : German minister pushing to resolve trade disputes with U.S.
RE
07/11French Senate approves tax as U.S. opens digital levy probe
RE
07/11Space company Avio's Vega vehicle has launch failure
RE
07/11Air China Takes Airbus A350 Orders Into Positive Territory -- Market Talk
DJ
07/11Air China to Buy 20 A350-900 Jets From Airbus at $6.54 Billion List Price
DJ
07/10Ryanair sees risk to 2020 growth if 737 MAX grounded beyond November
RE
07/10AIRBUS : German minister to discuss aircraft subsidies with USTR Lighthizer
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 70 405 M
EBIT 2019 6 850 M
Net income 2019 4 627 M
Finance 2019 15 070 M
Yield 2019 1,65%
P/E ratio 2019 21,2x
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,18x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
Capitalization 97 962 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 139  €
Last Close Price 126  €
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE50.05%110 305
BOEING COMPANY (THE)9.24%198 215
DASSAULT AVIATION-3.47%11 093
EMBRAER-10.42%3 793
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 544
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD-9.07%3 516
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About