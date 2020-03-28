Log in
AIRBUS SE

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
News 
Press Releases

Airbus : realises new face mask supplies to support Europe's fight against COVID-19

03/28/2020 | 07:08am EDT

Getafe, 28 March 2020- Airbus has deployed a new air-bridge flight between Europe and China to deliver additional face mask supplies to France, Germany, Spain and United Kingdom health systems in support of the COVID-19 crisis efforts.

The aircraft, an Airbus A330-200 undergoing conversion as Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), took off on 26 March at 19.15 local time (CET) from Airbus' Getafe site near Madrid (Spain) reaching the Airbus site in Tianjin (China) on 27 March. The aircraft, operated by an Airbus crew, returned to Spain on 28 March at 04.05 local time (CET) with a cargo of more than 4 million face masks.

In recent days, Airbus had already organised flights from Europe and China with A330-800 and A400M aircraft to donate thousands of face masks to hospitals and public services around Europe.

The picture shows the A330MRTT departing Airbus' Getafe site on 26 March.

To download the footage and pictures click on the following links:

Video: click here

Photo: click here

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 28 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2020 11:07:04 UTC
