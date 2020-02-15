Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : regrets U.S. tariffs, hopes for change when WTO authorises EU retaliation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/15/2020 | 05:45am EST
Airbus's annual press conference on Full-Year 2019 results in Blagnac

European aerospace group Airbus said on Saturday it deeply regretted the U.S. decision to increase tariffs on aircraft imported from the European Union and said it would hurt U.S. airlines and their customers.

Airbus also said it hoped Washington would change position once the World Trade Organization authorises the EU to impose tariffs on Boeing aircraft, including the 737 MAX, 787 and 777 aircraft in May or June.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Stocks treated in this article : Airbus SE, Boeing Company (The)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.21% 129.86 Real-time Quote.-0.48%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.68% 340.49 Delayed Quote.5.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
05:55aAIRBUS : defence division to start talks on job cuts
RE
05:45aAIRBUS : regrets U.S. tariffs, hopes for change when WTO authorises EU retaliati..
RE
05:07aAIRBUS : statement on USTR decision - 15 Feb 2020
PU
02/14U.S. raises tariffs on European aircraft in ongoing dispute over subsidies
RE
02/14Trump Administration to Raise Tariffs on EU Aircraft
DJ
02/14Highlights of the 16-year Airbus, Boeing trade war
RE
02/14AIRBUS : says higher U.S. tariffs on EU planes will harm U.S. airlines, consumer..
RE
02/14EXCLUSIVE : Jet buyers back Boeing-Embraer deal as Airbus expands reach
RE
02/14Lion Air to decide on IPO plans by month-end - sources
RE
02/14Cathay Pacific turns to old playbook for virus crisis amid employee resistanc..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 72 983 M
EBIT 2020 7 729 M
Net income 2020 5 495 M
Finance 2020 11 795 M
Yield 2020 1,74%
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,23x
EV / Sales2021 1,15x
Capitalization 102 B
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 149,21  €
Last Close Price 129,86  €
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-0.48%110 201
BOEING COMPANY (THE)5.24%191 748
TEXTRON7.62%10 975
DASSAULT AVIATION-6.67%9 843
AVICOPTER PLC-12.18%3 535
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 426
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group