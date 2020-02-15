Airbus : regrets U.S. tariffs, hopes for change when WTO authorises EU retaliation

Financials (EUR) Sales 2020 72 983 M EBIT 2020 7 729 M Net income 2020 5 495 M Finance 2020 11 795 M Yield 2020 1,74% P/E ratio 2020 18,5x P/E ratio 2021 16,2x EV / Sales2020 1,23x EV / Sales2021 1,15x Capitalization 102 B Chart AIRBUS SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 24 Average target price 149,21 € Last Close Price 129,86 € Spread / Highest target 31,7% Spread / Average Target 14,9% Spread / Lowest Target -7,59% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) AIRBUS SE -0.48% 110 201 BOEING COMPANY (THE) 5.24% 191 748 TEXTRON 7.62% 10 975 DASSAULT AVIATION -6.67% 9 843 AVICOPTER PLC -12.18% 3 535 AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD --.--% 3 426