Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : reveals first A330neo for AirAsia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 01:24pm EDT

Le Bourget - Airbus and AirAsia have unveiled the first A330neo for the AirAsia Group at the Paris Air Show. The aircraft will be delivered via lessor Avolon in the coming weeks for operation by AirAsia's long-haul affiliate, AirAsia X Thailand. The event was attended by Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz, AirAsia X Malaysia Chairman, Nadda Buranasiri, AirAsia X Group CEO, Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer, Domhnal Slattery, Avolon Chief Executive Officer and Chris Cholerton, Rolls-Royce President Civil Aerospace.

With capability to reach Europe non-stop from South-East Asia, the A330neo's increased range and enhanced economics will bring a step-change in fuel efficiency for AirAsia's long haul operations.

During the event, media and other guests visited the new cabin for the first time. The Thai AirAsia X A330-900 features 377 seats in a two-class configuration, comprising 12 business class and 365 economy class seats.

The aircraft unveiled will be on the Airbus static display at Le Bourget from Monday 17 to Wednesday 19 June and will be open to media for daily visits between 9am and 10am.

AirAsia X currently operates 36 A330-300 aircraft. The airline is the largest customer for the A330neo with 66 on order. In addition, the airline will acquire two aircraft on lease from Avolon this year.

The A330-900 is the larger of the two A330neo variants. The A330neo Family is the new generation A330, comprising two versions: the A330-800 and A330-900 sharing 99 percent commonality. It builds on the proven economics, versatility and reliability of the A330 Family, while reducing fuel consumption by about 25 percent per seat versus previous generation competitors and increasing range by up to 1,500 nm compared to the majority of A330s in operation.

The A330neo is powered by Rolls-Royce's latest-generation Trent 7000 engines and features a new wing with increased span and new A350 XWB-inspired Sharklets. The cabin provides the comfort of the new Airspace amenities including state-of-the-art passenger inflight entertainment and Wifi connectivity systems

@airasia #a330neo #airbus #PAS19

Visit our Paris Air Show page to stay updated on Airbus presence in Le Bourget.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 17:23:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
01:56pNew blow to Boeing from engine delay, Airbus long-range rival takes off
RE
01:53pNew blow to Boeing from engine delay, Airbus long-range rival takes off
RE
01:24pAIRBUS : launches the Xtra Long Range version of its A321neo
PU
01:24pAIRBUS : Services launches “FHS Powered by Skywise”
PU
01:24pAIRBUS : reveals first A330neo for AirAsia
PU
01:24pAIRBUS : Helicopters supports modernisation of training centre in Ukraine
PU
01:24pAIRBUS : Middle East Airlines orders four Airbus A321XLRs
PU
01:10pAirbus faces cabin comfort dilemma as it launches A321XLR jet
RE
01:10pAIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
RE
11:46aFrance warns new European drone must be competitive on price
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 70 096 M
EBIT 2019 6 686 M
Net income 2019 4 245 M
Finance 2019 12 199 M
Yield 2019 1,71%
P/E ratio 2019 21,64
P/E ratio 2020 16,63
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 94 087 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 135 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE45.81%102 580
BOEING COMPANY (THE)7.65%190 670
TEXTRON7.52%10 779
DASSAULT AVIATION-0.83%10 485
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD-9.69%3 607
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 574
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About