Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/25 03:42:59 pm
113.15 EUR   -0.48%
03:03pAIRBUS : mission-ready products ...
PU
03:03pAIRBUS : rsquo; new Integrated ...
PU
03:03pAIRBUS : Foundation launches youth ...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : rsquo; new Integrated ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 03:03pm EST

The Friedrichshafen, Germany satellite integration facility features unique cleanroom technology for satellite preparations

Culminating two years of construction involving some 450,000 working hours, Airbus' new Integrated Technology Centre at Friedrichshafen, Germany was officially inaugurated this month.

It sets new standards for the production and testing of Airbus space systems, incorporating 4,200 square meters of cleanroom space for the assembly and processing of spacecraft, their instruments and systems for use in missions that range from Earth observation and meteorology to navigation, astronomy and the exploration of deep space.

At the heart of this four-storey Airbus Space Systems site is a central clean room integration hall. Sized at 2,100 square metres, it can accommodate the construction of up to eight large satellites - as well as accepting large space telescopes with its ceiling height of 18.50 metres. In addition, two side wings of the facility have a combined area of 1,100 square meters for systems integration, well as laboratory areas for component manufacturing and a visitor centre.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 20:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
03:03pAIRBUS : mission-ready products ...
PU
03:03pAIRBUS : rsquo; new Integrated ...
PU
03:03pAIRBUS : Foundation launches youth ...
PU
07:45aBrexit delay becoming full economic crisis - aerospace group
RE
02/24Vietnam's Bamboo Airways to buy 10 Boeing planes during Trump-Kim summit
RE
02/22VIETJET TO SIGN MAJOR BOEING DEAL DU : sources
RE
02/22Airbus sees market for widebody jets at Indian budget carriers
RE
02/21AIRBUS PENCILS IN ORDERS FOR NEW A32 : sources
RE
02/21Airbus Speaking to Customers About Longer-Range A321, Sources Say -Reuters
DJ
02/21BAE Systems warns of risk from German stance on Saudi arms
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 69 886 M
EBIT 2019 6 585 M
Net income 2019 4 236 M
Finance 2019 11 582 M
Yield 2019 1,85%
P/E ratio 2019 20,27
P/E ratio 2020 15,86
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capitalization 88 273 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 128 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE35.42%100 052
BOEING COMPANY (THE)31.49%239 582
DASSAULT AVIATION13.97%12 992
TEXTRON19.72%12 921
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD13.61%4 391
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD20.18%3 944
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.