Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus says to shed 15,000 jobs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 01:45pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is pictured at the entrance of the Airbus facility in Bouguenais

Airbus on Tuesday unveiled plans to shed around 15,000 jobs including 900 already earmarked in Germany, saying its future was at stake after the coronavirus pandemic rocked the air travel industry.

Europe's biggest aerospace group said it would cut some 5,000 posts in France, 5,100 in Germany, 900 in Spain, 1,700 in the UK and 1,300 elsewhere for a core total of 14,000.

Additionally, the company has already agreed to cut 900 jobs at its Premium AEROTEC unit in Germany.

The move is subject to talks with unions which immediately renewed pledges to oppose compulsory redundancies. Airbus has refused to rule them out as it seeks voluntary departures.

(Reporting by Julie Rimbert, Johanna Decorse, Tim Hepher; editing by Richard Lough)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
01:45pAirbus says to shed 15,000 jobs
RE
01:39pAIRBUS : has announced plans to adapt its global workforce and resize its commer..
PU
01:30pAIRBUS : plans to further adapt to COVID-19 environment
EQ
05:43aAirbus slows services push amid coronavirus crisis
RE
06/29AIRBUS : has formally delivered the first of eight Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker..
PU
06/29AIRBUS : Following an extensive two-year flight test programme, Airbus has succe..
PU
06/29Norwegian Air cancels 97 Boeing MAX and Dreamliners, claims compensation
RE
06/29Norwegian Air cancels 97 Boeing MAX and Dreamliners, claims compensation
RE
06/29AIRBUS : close to slashing jobs as CEO confirms 40% output drop
RE
06/29AIRBUS : close to slashing jobs as CEO confirms 40% output drop
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 49 290 M 55 436 M 55 436 M
Net income 2020 2 062 M 2 319 M 2 319 M
Net cash 2020 904 M 1 017 M 1 017 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
Yield 2020 0,59%
Capitalization 49 620 M 55 841 M 55 807 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 136 518
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 79,67 €
Last Close Price 63,35 €
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-51.45%55 810
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-47.81%109 756
TEXTRON-28.57%7 591
DASSAULT AVIATION-30.94%7 555
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.13.83%4 001
AVICOPTER PLC-14.34%3 403
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group