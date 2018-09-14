Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE (AIR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/14 06:43:32 pm
105.99 EUR   +0.33%
AIRBUS : says worst-case Brexit would hit its sites beyond BritainL Spiegel
RE
02:43pAIRBUS : First Delta Air Lines A220-100 rolls ...
PU
08:48aAirbus Shake-Up Deepens -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Airbus : says worst-case Brexit would hit its sites beyond BritainL Spiegel

0
09/14/2018 | 06:15pm CEST
A logo of Airbus is pictured at the entrance of the company's delivery center in Colomiers near Toulouse

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A worst-case scenario Brexit would affect Airbus's sites not only in Britain but also in the rest of Europe, board member Tom Williams has told the German magazine Der Spiegel.

For Airbus, which makes the wings for its passenger jets in Britain, that worst-case scenario would occur if Britain was no longer part of the EU aviation safety certification agency, EASA, which gives planes and parts approvals so that they can fly.

"The only thing that we can prepare for is the worst-case scenario. In that event, sites not only in Britain would be affected but also, for instance, Hamburg and Toulouse," the magazine quoted him as saying in a pre-release published on Friday.

The planemaker said in July it was activating its Brexit contingency plans as the British government's strategy for leaving the European Union appeared to be "unraveling".

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Seythal and Kevin Liffey)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 861 M
EBIT 2018 5 084 M
Net income 2018 3 392 M
Finance 2018 12 990 M
Yield 2018 1,66%
P/E ratio 2018 24,32
P/E ratio 2019 19,23
EV / Sales 2018 1,08x
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
Capitalization 82 008 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 117 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE27.28%95 896
BOEING COMPANY (THE)20.53%204 215
TEXTRON23.24%17 354
DASSAULT AVIATION20.19%15 162
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 571
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD13.37%3 613
