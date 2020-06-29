Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/29 04:12:12 am
61.26 EUR   -1.00%
03:41aAIRBUS : sees output down 40% for two years as job cuts loom
RE
03:24aAIRBUS : sees output down 40% for two years as job cuts loom
RE
03:09aAIRBUS : CEO Sees Production 40% Lower Over Next Two Years -Welt
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : sees output down 40% for two years as job cuts loom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 03:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Airbus's annual press conference on Full-Year 2019 results in Blagnac

By Tim Hepher and Johanna Decorse

Airbus plane output will be 40% lower for two years compared to pre-crisis plans, its chief executive said in remarks published on Monday, underscoring the threat to jobs as it draws up rapid restructuring plans due to a travel slump.

Reuters reported on June 3 that Airbus was looking to hold underlying jet output at 40% below pre-coronavirus pandemic plans for two years as the basis for the restructuring.

"For the next two years - 2020/21 - we assume that production and deliveries will be 40% lower than originally planned," CEO Guillaume Faury told Die Welt newspaper, saying output would return to normal by 2025.

Airbus has till now said it was cutting output by a third on average.

The latest figures do not imply any immediate new production cut after Airbus reduced output by between 33% and 42% to new output levels that it plans to keep under review.

Industry sources say the 40% cut in core or "single-aisle equivalent" output is expected to drive a widely anticipated restructuring of the company's workforce, details of which Airbus has promised to announce by the end of July.

The sources have predicted phased cuts of between 14,000 and 20,000 jobs based on the production targets.

Union officials said the plans could be set out as early as Wednesday, when Airbus has called an emergency session at the end of two days of union meetings.

Airbus declined to comment on internal schedules.

Faury did not spell out any restructuring details but left no doubt that current temporary furloughs would not be enough.

"It's a brutal fact, but we must do it. It is about the necessary adjustment to the massive drop in production. It's about securing our future," Faury told Die Welt.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kim Coghill and Edmund Blair)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
03:41aAIRBUS : sees output down 40% for two years as job cuts loom
RE
03:24aAIRBUS : sees output down 40% for two years as job cuts loom
RE
03:09aAIRBUS : CEO Sees Production 40% Lower Over Next Two Years -Welt
DJ
06/28INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Spanish airline Iberia will downsize due t..
RE
06/27China's big three airlines take delivery of domestically made ARJ21 aircraft
RE
06/26AIRBUS : has been awarded a contract for the development, supply and integration..
PU
06/26Grounded jets sit out coronavirus pandemic in Pyrenees
RE
06/26Shrinking aerospace demand to keep pressure on cobalt prices
RE
06/26AIRBUS : signs contract for integration of 115 new Eurofighter ESCAN radars
PU
06/25Wall Street ends choppy session higher as strength in banks offsets virus woe..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 49 290 M 55 475 M 55 475 M
Net income 2020 2 062 M 2 321 M 2 321 M
Net cash 2020 904 M 1 018 M 1 018 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
Yield 2020 0,61%
Capitalization 48 469 M 54 331 M 54 551 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 136 518
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 79,67 €
Last Close Price 61,88 €
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-52.58%54 331
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-47.81%95 941
DASSAULT AVIATION-31.20%7 501
TEXTRON-28.57%7 247
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.13.98%4 008
AVICOPTER PLC-14.73%3 388
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group