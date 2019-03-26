Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
My previous session
03/26 04:46:11 am
115.97 EUR   +1.69%
04:09aAIRBUS : shares rally after large Chinese order
RE
03/25AIRBUS : wins China order for 300 jets as Xi visits France
RE
03/25AIRBUS : wins China order for 300 jets as Xi visits France
RE
Airbus : shares rally after large Chinese order

03/26/2019 | 04:09am EDT
Air China's new aircraft Airbus A350 receives water cannon salute after its maiden flight from Beijing to Shanghai, at Hongqiao international Airport in Shanghai

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus shares rose on Tuesday after the European planemaker won a deal worth tens of billions of dollars to sell 300 aircraft to China.

Airbus was up 1.9 percent in early session trading. French officials said the deal was worth some 30 billion euros ($34 billion) at catalog prices. Planemakers usually grant significant discounts.

The Chinese order was announced late on Monday, coinciding with a visit to Europe by Chinese President Xi Jinping and matching a China record held by U.S. rival Boeing.

Investment bank Citigroup kept a "buy" rating on Airbus.

"We do not have details of the delivery schedule of this order, but China has been taking about 20-25 percent of Airbus production per year and given the A320 family is sold out at announced production rates out to 2024/25, we believe this increases the probability of Airbus moving to a production rate of 70 per month," wrote Citigroup.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
