Airbus : shares rally after large Chinese order

Airbus was up 1.9 percent in early session trading. French officials said the deal was worth some 30 billion euros ($34 billion) at catalog prices. Planemakers usually grant significant discounts.

The Chinese order was announced late on Monday, coinciding with a visit to Europe by Chinese President Xi Jinping and matching a China record held by U.S. rival Boeing.

Investment bank Citigroup kept a "buy" rating on Airbus.

"We do not have details of the delivery schedule of this order, but China has been taking about 20-25 percent of Airbus production per year and given the A320 family is sold out at announced production rates out to 2024/25, we believe this increases the probability of Airbus moving to a production rate of 70 per month," wrote Citigroup.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Leigh Thomas)