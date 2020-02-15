Airbus : statement on USTR decision - 15 Feb 2020

Airbus deeply regrets USTR's decision to increase tariffs on aircraft imported from the EU as well as the decision to maintain tariffs on goods from other sectors.

- USTR's decision to impose tariffs further escalates trade tensions between the US and the EU, thereby creating more instability for US airlines that are already suffering from a shortage of aircraft.

- USTR's decision ignores the many submissions made by US airlines, highlighting the fact that they - and the US flying public - will ultimately have to pay these tariffs.

- Airbus will continue its discussions with its US customers and work with them to mitigate effects of tariffs insofar as possible.

- Airbus has and will continue to push for a negotiated settlement to this 15-year-long dispute. USTR's further escalation complicates efforts to find a negotiated outcome to this dispute. This is regrettable.

- Airbus hopes that USTR's position will change, especially when the WTO will authorize the EU to impose tariffs on Boeing aircraft, including the 737Max, 787 and 777 aircraft in the May/June timeframe.