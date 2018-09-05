Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE (AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/05 10:16:47 am
104.28 EUR   -0.84%
09:42aAIRBUS : ...the air that I breathe
PU
12:05aAir Baltic CEO says on track for A220 deliveries, as delays ease
RE
09/04Norwegian Air sees possible Airbus aircraft sales before year end
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Airbus : ...the air that I breathe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 09:42am CEST

Airbus-built ACLS Life Support Rack is ready for launch from Tanegashima

Alexander Gerst to install ESA´s new technology demonstrator on the ISS

#ISS#HTV-7#ACLS@Astro_Alex@esaspaceflight@Space_Station@AirbusSpace

Friedrichshafen, 05/09/2018 - Airbus is sending a new Life Support Rack to the International Space Station (ISS). The rack also known as Advanced Closed Loop System (ACLS) has been developed by Airbus for the European Space Agency (ESA) as a technology demonstrator, which will purify air and produce oxygen for the ISS.

The Life Support Rack is stored in the pressurized part of the Japanese HTV-7, an unmanned cargo spacecraft to resupply the ISS, which is currently set to launch from Tanegashima Space Center on 11 September 2018. It will be installed into the Destiny Module (US Laboratory) by ESA astronaut and ISS commander Alexander Gerst on 2 November 2018. Its technology is a critical step forward towards a closed loop life support system, necessary for human spaceflight beyond low Earth orbit.

Air on the ISS has a higher carbon dioxide content than on Earth, in the order of 0.4 percent. ACLS will provide additional capacity to the existing ISS life support system to remove carbon dioxide from the cabin air. This is performed by two components: CO2 adsorption using Astrine (a solid amine resin), and use of a Sabatier reactor (using hydrogen to convert carbon dioxide into methane and water).

The third component of ESA´s new Rack is its electrolyser, which produces oxygen and hydrogen from water. The oxygen produced is used to replenish the cabin air, and the hydrogen is consumed by the Sabatier reactor.

A newly formed ACLS operations team (OPS), based at Airbus in Friedrichshafen, Germany, will operate the ACLS throughout its mission. ACLS OPS is part of the ISS's ground network, and works directly with the ESA Columbus Control Center in Oberpfaffenhofen, Germany.

Following installation, the ACLS OPS team will commence a six week commissioning phase to check the new facility. Successful commissioning will be followed by operations on the ISS until the end of 2019, with the ACLS providing additional carbon dioxide removal and oxygen generation capabilities to the astronauts onboard.

***

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of € 59 billion restated for IFRS 15 and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Disclaimer

Airbus Group SE published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 07:41:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
09:42aAIRBUS : ...the air that I breathe
PU
12:05aAir Baltic CEO says on track for A220 deliveries, as delays ease
RE
09/04Norwegian Air sees possible Airbus aircraft sales before year end
RE
09/04AIRBUS : Air France-KLM in deal with Dutch pilots, averting possible strike acti..
RE
09/03AIRBUS : Singapore receives first A330 Multi ...
PU
08/31Thyssenkrupp chairman candidates decline job - source
RE
08/31AIRBUS : Hiratagakuen strengthens ...
PU
08/30AIRBUS : First ANA A380 rolls out of final ...
PU
08/30Norwegian Air sells 6 Boeing aircraft as part of fleet renewal
RE
08/30AIRBUS : Foundation ...
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30The Myth About Boeing's Engine Shortage 
08/26AIRBUS : China Not Necessarily A Panacea 
08/24Boeing's Arm In China 
08/24Boeing To Cut 737 Production For Lack Of Engines While Airbus Expands 
08/24First Loss For Boeing? 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 64 030 M
EBIT 2018 5 071 M
Net income 2018 3 449 M
Finance 2018 13 084 M
Yield 2018 1,67%
P/E ratio 2018 23,79
P/E ratio 2019 19,16
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
Capitalization 81 635 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 117 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE26.70%94 614
BOEING COMPANY (THE)16.24%196 936
TEXTRON21.98%17 148
DASSAULT AVIATION22.04%15 591
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD10.74%3 440
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD-13.28%3 320
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.