Airbus : to Pause Majority of Production in Spain Until April 9

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
03/30/2020 | 06:07am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

Airbus SE said Monday that it will suspend the majority of its production activities in Spain until April 9 as the government issued new measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Airbus will maintain minimal activity at its commercial aircraft, helicopters and defense and space divisions, it said. "Minimum activity in these areas for necessary support functions such as security, information technology, engineering, will remain under the stringent health and safety measures implemented by Airbus to protect its employees against the Covid-19 pandemic," the European plane maker said.

The government's restrictions announced Sunday that tighten the lockdown in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus is set to last until April 9.

Airbus has to pause its production activities in Spain again, one week after partially restarting production. In Spain, the death toll from the virus has exceeded 6,500--the second highest world-wide after Italy--while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has now surpassed 80,000.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

