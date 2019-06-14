Airbus : to hold media briefing ahead of Paris Air Show

#PAS19 #Airbus #WeMakeItFly #Airbus50

Toulouse, 14 June 2019 - Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) will hold a media briefing on 14 June during which members of the top management will discuss markets and products related to commercial aircraft, helicopters and defence and space ahead of the Paris Air Show 2019.

The event starts at 18:30 CEST and will be attended by Airbus Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Guillaume Faury, Airbus Defence and Space CEO Dirk Hoke, Airbus Helicopters CEO Bruno Even and Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer.

Presentation material will be uploaded when the event starts in the Media section of the Airbus website: www.airbus.com/newsroom/events/paris-air-show.html

Recent press releases are also available in the Media section of the website.

* * *

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it generated revenues of € 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.