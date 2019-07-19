Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/19 05:19:54 am
133.25 EUR   +0.87%
04:25aAIRBUS : to run UK MOD's land C4ISR test centre
PU
07/18AIRBUS CLOSES IN ON AIR FRANCE JETLINER DEAL : sources
RE
07/18Thales says makes sense for Europe to combine fighter projects
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : to run UK MOD's land C4ISR test centre

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 04:25am EDT

@AirbusDefence

London, 19 July 2019 - Airbus has agreed a five-year contract with the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) to manage test and reference services to support the delivery and assured release of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capability for deployed operations around the globe. The contract is valued at approximately £22 million (€ 25 million).

Airbus offers the UK MOD a seamless transition and delivery of a comprehensive, consistent and coherent service model for the Land Systems Reference Centre (LSRC), delivering test and reference capability to support development, integration, approval and de-risking of C4ISR systems and services.

Airbus aims to make the LSRC the UK MOD's centre of excellence for advice and test, ensuring that MOD networks can accommodate new applications, hardware and services. Major programmes such as Morpheus, which is the next generation tactical communications system for the British Armed Forces, will be tested in the LSRC.

Located at Blandford Camp in Dorset, the Royal Corps of Signals' headquarters, the LSRC provides the MOD with a through life 'Systems of Systems' Test and Reference service. It provides an appropriate test, integration and transition capability that assures release packages for introduction onto the Defence Network and in support of operations and exercises.

The LSRC can provide support and specialist advice for deployed and base ICT capabilities throughout their lifecycle. The LSRC has the capability to test applications and application upgrades on reference systems to assess their impact on other applications and the network as well as the network's impact on the application.

Airbus has decades of experience delivering communications solutions to the UK MOD, as well as many governments around the world, both with ground infrastructure networks and satellite communications delivering unrivalled resilience and security to all forces' operations.

http://www.securecommunications-airbusds.com/

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it generated revenues of € 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 08:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
04:25aAIRBUS : to run UK MOD's land C4ISR test centre
PU
07/18AIRBUS CLOSES IN ON AIR FRANCE JETLI : sources
RE
07/18Thales says makes sense for Europe to combine fighter projects
RE
07/18Honeywell beats quarterly profit estimates, raises 2019 forecast
RE
07/17AIRBUS : Prosecutors seek Air France trial over fatal 2009 Rio-to-Paris crash -s..
RE
07/17EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Germany's Wuerth Group Hit by Weaker Demand; Bulgaria S..
DJ
07/17Aerospace firm Latecoere appoints advisor to examine Searchlight's bid
RE
07/16EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Boeing 737 Max Grounding to Drag on Ireland's Shannon A..
DJ
07/15Russia's Aeroflot plans to add 9 Airbus A320 Neo to fleet-documents
RE
07/15AIRBUS : Fly me to the Moon… with Airbus
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 70 433 M
EBIT 2019 6 900 M
Net income 2019 4 481 M
Finance 2019 14 568 M
Yield 2019 1,59%
P/E ratio 2019 23,1x
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,25x
EV / Sales2020 1,16x
Capitalization 103 B
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 140,96  €
Last Close Price 132,10  €
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE57.34%115 313
BOEING COMPANY (THE)14.58%207 903
DASSAULT AVIATION0.00%11 449
TEXTRON6.28%11 377
EMBRAER-11.16%3 776
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 633
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About