Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Airbus : transforms A330s into Multi Role Tanker Transports through an optimised conversion process

07/08/2020 | 01:34am EDT

During the conversion, Airbus teams install some 16,000 types of new components and approximately 450 new electrical harnesses (for a total cabling length of more than 50 km.), as well as 6,000 brackets and 1,700 connectors.

With 42 A330 MRTTs delivered to date, Airbus' has reduced the end-to-end transformation time by one month, introducing increased digitalization and applying the 'takt' principle of lean production methodology - in which the aircraft moves through the conversion with zero hours pending and zero work orders open.

The digitalization includes the increasing use of Microsoft HoloLens mixed reality headsets instead of computer tablets. With 80 to 90 work orders now produced with HoloLens, the goal is to apply the system during 2020 for 50% of overall work orders, mainly for electrical and hydraulic installations.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 05:33:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 49 291 M 55 580 M 55 580 M
Net income 2020 2 062 M 2 325 M 2 325 M
Net cash 2020 904 M 1 020 M 1 020 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
Yield 2020 0,56%
Capitalization 52 707 M 59 543 M 59 433 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 136 518
Free-Float 72,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 80,67 €
Last Close Price 67,30 €
Spread / Highest target 94,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-48.42%59 543
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-42.32%106 042
DASSAULT AVIATION-27.99%7 958
TEXTRON-25.52%7 557
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.33.00%4 590
AVICOPTER PLC-6.71%3 714
