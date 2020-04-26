Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus warns staff on jobs with its 'survival at stake'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/26/2020 | 08:11pm EDT
The logo of Airbus is pictured at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse

European planemaker Airbus issued a bleak assessment of the impact of the coronavirus crisis, telling the company's 135,000 employees to brace for potentially deeper job cuts and warning its survival is at stake without immediate action.

In a letter to staff, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said Airbus was "bleeding cash at an unprecedented speed" and that a recent drop of a third or more in production rates did not reflect the worst-case scenario and would be kept under review.

Airbus said it did not comment on internal communications.

The letter was sent to employees late on Friday, days before the company is due to give first-quarter results overshadowed by a pandemic that has left airlines struggling to survive and virtually halted jet deliveries since mid-March.

Airbus has begun implementing government-assisted furlough schemes starting with 3,000 workers in France, "but we may now need to plan for more far-reaching measures," Faury said.

"The survival of Airbus is in question if we don't act now," he added.

Industry sources have said a new restructuring plan similar to its 2007 Power8 which saw 10,000 job cuts could be launched in the summer, but Faury indicated the company was already exploring "all options" while waiting for clarity on demand.

People familiar with the matter say Airbus is also in active discussions with European governments about tapping schemes to assist struggling industries, including state-guaranteed loans.

It has already expanded commercial credit lines with banks, buying what Faury described as "time to adapt and resize".

PRODUCTION CUTS

To stem the outflow of cash, Airbus this month said it would slash benchmark narrow-body jet production by a third to 40 jets a month. It also issued targets for wide-body jets implying cuts up to 42% compared with previously published rates.

"In other words, in just a couple of weeks we have lost roughly one-third of our business," Faury wrote in the letter, which was earlier reported by Bloomberg News. "And, frankly, that's not even the worst-case scenario we could face".

Reuters reported on April 3 that Airbus was looking at scenarios involving output cuts of up to a half, and analysts say Boeing is expected to unveil comparable cuts along with lay-offs this week, lowering monthly 787 output to as low as 6 jets.

Faury said Airbus's new production plan would remain for as long as it took to make a more thorough assessment of demand, adding this would probably be between two and three months.

He said it was too early to judge the shape and pace of a recovery, but mentioned scenarios including a short and deep crisis with a fast rebound or a longer and more painful downturn with previous demand levels only returning after 5 or 10 years.

Analysts and airlines have so far mostly spoken of a downturn lasting no more than 3-4 years.

Rival Boeing, with even weaker finances due to the year-old grounding of its 737 MAX, scrapped a $4.2 billion tie-up with Brazil's Embraer on Saturday in a move widely seen as triggered by the crisis, though it cited contractual reasons.

"Unfortunately, the aviation industry will emerge into this new world very much weaker and more vulnerable than we went into it," Faury wrote.

By Tim Hepher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
08:11pAirbus warns staff on jobs with its 'survival at stake'
RE
05:31pEMBRAER S A : After betting its future on Boeing, jetmaker Embraer scrambles for..
RE
04/25AIRBUS : Embraer hits out after Boeing scraps $4.2 billion tie-up
RE
04/25AIRBUS : Embraer hits out after Boeing scraps $4.2 billion tie-up
RE
04/24Air France-KLM wins aid deal, flags likely share issue
RE
04/24Doubts gather over Boeing-Embraer deal as deadline nears - sources
RE
04/24DOUBTS GATHER OVER BOEING-EMBRAER DE : sources
RE
04/24AIRBUS SE : quaterly earnings release
04/23AIRBUS : U.S. air fares extend decline as Europe and Asia bottom out - Skytra
RE
04/23AIRBUS : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 52 834 M
EBIT 2020 3 686 M
Net income 2020 1 968 M
Finance 2020 6 320 M
Yield 2020 1,83%
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
P/E ratio 2021 9,42x
EV / Sales2020 0,66x
EV / Sales2021 0,59x
Capitalization 40 965 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 82,92  €
Last Close Price 52,34  €
Spread / Highest target 162%
Spread / Average Target 58,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-59.89%44 229
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-57.72%72 774
DASSAULT AVIATION-32.91%7 046
TEXTRON-37.62%6 153
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.2.10%4 188
AVICOPTER PLC-1.05%3 600
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group