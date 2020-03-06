Airbus set for strong presence at India's flagship civil aviation show - Wings 2020

New Delhi, March 06, 2020: Airbus will highlight its class-leading products, technologies and services at India's largest civil aviation show - Wings India. The biennial event will be held at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad from March 12 - 15, 2020.

Airbus will exhibit at stand 9 in Hall A. At Airbus stand, visitors will be able to experience a scale model of its single aisle A220 aircraft, which is specifically designed and purpose-built for the 100-160 seat market. The A220 is an ideal choice for India to develop its regional air connectivity. Displayed alongside will be a model of the A350-900, the most modern and efficient wide body aircraft in service today.

Also on display will be a scale model of the Airbus H145 twin-engine helicopter. The H145 is a best-in-class product that serves a range of purposes, including VIP transport, emergency medical services and utility work missions.

In addition, Airbus will also display its capabilities in data analytics and support programmes for its customers. These will include the first-of-its-kind open data platform - Skywise, Flight Hour Services - Tailored Support Programme (FHS-TSP), Airbus Interior Services (AIS), and Training Services.

"India is at the heart of Airbus. We leverage India's tremendous talent pool to make in India, design in India and innovate in India to support and contribute to the government's goal of achieving a $5 trillion economy by 2025. Wings India is an exemplary platform to showcase some of those innovative products and services," said Anand Stanley, President & Managing Director, Airbus India & South Asia.

Airbus will also host a "Meet-and-Greet Recruitment Event" at their stand on March 14 and 15. During the event, the company will meet pre-screened candidates for prospective positions in digital and engineering areas. The company will be looking for specific skill sets, including in Big Data, IoT, Avionics Software, Airframe Engineering.

Note to editor: Airbus will announce its India Market Forecast on Thursday, March 12, at 2pm at the media conference room, Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad.

