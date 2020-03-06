Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : will highlight its class-leading products, technologies and services at India's largest civil aviation show – ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 04:18am EST

Airbus set for strong presence at India's flagship civil aviation show - Wings 2020

#civilaviation #services

New Delhi, March 06, 2020: Airbus will highlight its class-leading products, technologies and services at India's largest civil aviation show - Wings India. The biennial event will be held at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad from March 12 - 15, 2020.

Airbus will exhibit at stand 9 in Hall A. At Airbus stand, visitors will be able to experience a scale model of its single aisle A220 aircraft, which is specifically designed and purpose-built for the 100-160 seat market. The A220 is an ideal choice for India to develop its regional air connectivity. Displayed alongside will be a model of the A350-900, the most modern and efficient wide body aircraft in service today.

Also on display will be a scale model of the Airbus H145 twin-engine helicopter. The H145 is a best-in-class product that serves a range of purposes, including VIP transport, emergency medical services and utility work missions.

In addition, Airbus will also display its capabilities in data analytics and support programmes for its customers. These will include the first-of-its-kind open data platform - Skywise, Flight Hour Services - Tailored Support Programme (FHS-TSP), Airbus Interior Services (AIS), and Training Services.

"India is at the heart of Airbus. We leverage India's tremendous talent pool to make in India, design in India and innovate in India to support and contribute to the government's goal of achieving a $5 trillion economy by 2025. Wings India is an exemplary platform to showcase some of those innovative products and services," said Anand Stanley, President & Managing Director, Airbus India & South Asia.

Airbus will also host a "Meet-and-Greet Recruitment Event" at their stand on March 14 and 15. During the event, the company will meet pre-screened candidates for prospective positions in digital and engineering areas. The company will be looking for specific skill sets, including in Big Data, IoT, Avionics Software, Airframe Engineering.

Note to editor: Airbus will announce its India Market Forecast on Thursday, March 12, at 2pm at the media conference room, Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad.

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019, it generated revenues of € 70 billion and

employed a workforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus

is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's

leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Media contacts

Krittivas Mukherjee | +91 999 988 0819 | krittivas.mukherjee@airbus.comNeha Adhikari | +91 813 011 2220 | neha.adhikari@airbus.com

Justin Dubon | +33 67497 4951| justin.dubon@airbus.com

This and other press releases and high resolution photos are available on: AirbusNewsroom

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 06 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2020 09:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
04:18aAIRBUS : will highlight its class-leading products, technologies and services at..
PU
03:53aAIRBUS : set for strong presence at India's flagship civil aviation show –..
PU
03:47aEurope tumbles again as travel stocks knocked down
RE
03/05AIRBUS : draws a blank in February after Boeing's order-free January
RE
03/05Coronavirus, politics and trade compound problems for Airbus A330neo
RE
03/05AIRBUS : publishes agenda for 2020 Annual General Meeting; Mark Dunkerley, Steph..
AQ
03/05GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : More and more businesses are hit by the coronavirus
03/05AIRBUS SE (STOCK EXCHANGE SYMBOL : AIR) has published the agenda for its 2020 An..
PU
03/05AIRBUS : Considers A330 Production Cut After Deferral From Air Asia X -Bloomberg
DJ
03/05European airline collapses since 2017
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 73 153 M
EBIT 2020 7 694 M
Net income 2020 5 443 M
Finance 2020 11 011 M
Yield 2020 2,10%
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
EV / Sales2021 0,94x
Capitalization 84 310 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 149,96  €
Last Close Price 107,72  €
Spread / Highest target 58,7%
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-17.44%94 306
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-13.09%158 032
TEXTRON-8.12%9 236
DASSAULT AVIATION-17.91%8 806
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-2.20%4 182
AVICOPTER PLC-9.66%3 669
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group