Airbus SE

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : wins three satellite deal from Inmarsat for revolutionary spacecraft

05/30/2019 | 02:44am EDT

Inmarsat GX7, 8 & 9 will be based on Airbus' new standard and fully reconfigurable satellite product line OneSat

OneSat brings best value for money, reducing cost and time to orbit

thanks to a highly innovative approach

London / Toulouse 30 May 2019 - Airbus has signed a contract with Inmarsat, the world leader in global mobile satellite communications, to design, manufacture and build the first in their next generation of geostationary Ka-band satellites, Inmarsat GX7, 8 & 9. The three satellites are the first to be based on Airbus' new OneSat product line, which is fully reconfigurable in orbit.

Featuring on board processing and active antennas, the three Ka-band spacecraft will be able to adjust their coverage, capacity and frequency. They will deliver power and bandwidth dynamically in real-time to adapt to Inmarsat's requirements to provide HTS (High Throughput) broadband connectivity for the mobility market.

Airbus' highly innovative OneSat is based on a standard, modular and design-to-manufacture approach, and can be delivered more quickly than existing telecommunications satellites.

Airbus' Head of Space Systems, Nicolas Chamussy said: 'We are launching the OneSat product line for our customer Inmarsat, following the successes of the Airbus-built Inmarsat-4 spacecraft, Alphasat and the Inmarsat-6 satellites, which are currently under construction. This latest contract continues the long standing innovation relationship between Airbus and Inmarsat. OneSat is a truly disruptive product, both from a manufacturing, and operational point of view, which allows Airbus to offer our customer a market enabling solution with reduced cost and time to orbit.'

'OneSat's high flexibility, very compact design and fast production approach perfectly fits our ambition for our next generation GX spacecraft,' said Rupert Pearce, CEO of Inmarsat. 'The new satellites will support the growth of the Global Xpress mobility services, in particular to service emerging 'hot spot' regions worldwide. The GX7, 8 & 9 satellites will represent the next evolution of HTS technology incorporating new highly flexible capabilities which can be deployed very quickly to support the rapid evolution of the traffic growth from year 2023 onwards.'

The 'ready-made' OneSat satellite relies on Airbus' heritage from its highly reliable Eurostar telecommunications satellites plus its experience in mega-constellation manufacturing.

The investments made by Airbus and its partners in very innovative OneSat developments are supported by the European Space Agency and national agencies, in particular the UK and French space agencies.

* * *

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it generated revenues of € 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 06:43:02 UTC
