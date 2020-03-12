Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing says Washington state move brings U.S. into full WTO compliance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 02:39pm EDT
Boeing logo LABACE in Sao Paulo

Boeing said Washington state's repeal of an aerospace business tax break brings the United States into full compliance with World Trade Organization rules, a move U.S. policymakers hope will avert European Union tariffs on U.S. goods.

The Washington state Senate approved a measure removing the tax break in a 45-4 vote on Thursday, giving formal approval to a revised bill passed late on Wednesday by the state House and sending it to Washington state Governor Jay Inslee for a potential signature.

"Today's repeal by Washington state of its aerospace business and occupation tax rate brings the United States into full WTO compliance by fixing the single finding against the U.S., further emphasizing our commitment to free and fair trade," Boeing said in a statement.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington and Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
02:39pBoeing says Washington state move brings U.S. into full WTO compliance
RE
12:10pAIRBUS : TISL seeks info on whether SL is entitled to compensation from, 3.6 b A..
AQ
10:34aAIRBUS BRIBES : TISL writes to UK's Serious Fraud Office
AQ
04:07aBoeing scores widebody orders in February, MAX cancellations mount
RE
02:53aSeeking to avoid EU tariffs, Washington state House passes bill to drop Boein..
RE
03/11Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare to step down
RE
03/11Airlines count mounting costs of the coronavirus shock
RE
03/11Boeing scores widebody orders in February, MAX cancellations mount
RE
03/11Cathay Pacific warns of H1 loss from 'unprecedented' virus challenge
RE
03/11Cathay Pacific warns of H1 loss from 'unprecedented' virus challenge
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 72 720 M
EBIT 2020 7 627 M
Net income 2020 5 351 M
Finance 2020 10 850 M
Yield 2020 2,59%
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
EV / Sales2021 0,57x
Capitalization 55 852 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 148,25  €
Last Close Price 85,70  €
Spread / Highest target 99,5%
Spread / Average Target 73,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-34.32%75 595
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-29.09%106 481
DASSAULT AVIATION-29.32%7 748
TEXTRON-23.57%6 884
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-0.13%4 122
AVICOPTER PLC-6.56%3 777
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group