Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/06 03:59:50 pm
54.55 EUR   +10.19%
06:06pBoeing suspending 787 production at South Carolina plant
RE
03:19pAIRBUS : announces additional production pauses
RE
03:00pAIRBUS : Adds Alabama Plant to Global Production Pause
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing suspending 787 production at South Carolina plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 06:06pm EDT
Boeing 787 Dreamliners are shown in final production at widebody factory in North Charleston

Boeing Co said on Monday it would suspend production of its 787 airplane at its facilities in South Carolina amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came soon after the state's governor issued an order on Monday directing residents to stay home except for essential trips.

Boeing production will be suspended until further notice after the second shift on Wednesday. On Sunday, the largest U.S. planemaker indefinitely extended the halt of its production operations at its Washington state facilities.

On Thursday, Reuters reported that planemakers - including Boeing and Airbus SE - were looking at drastic cuts in wide-body production amid a slump in demand for the industry?s largest jetliners, citing manufacturing and supplier sources.

Deliveries of long-range jets like the Boeing 777 or 787 and Airbus A350 or A330 have been hit particularly badly as airlines seek deferrals and many withhold progress payments.

On Monday, Airbus said it would temporarily halt production at its A220/A320 manufacturing facility in Alabama because of "high inventory levels in the sites and the various government

recommendations."

Production in Alabama will be halted this week through April 29.

Boeing said on March 23 it would halt production at its Washington state twin-aisle jetliner factory as a temporary measure to help fight the outbreak of the respiratory disease. Production had been expected to resume early this week.

Boeing said on Sunday about 135 members of its 160,000-person global workforce had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Boeing's airline customers have deferred taking new aircraft and making pre-delivery downpayments, compounding a crisis over the year-old grounding of Boeing's previously fast-selling 737 MAX jet after two fatal crashes. Boeing halted 737 production in January.

Boeing asked last month for at least $60 billion in U.S. government loan guarantees for itself and other American aerospace manufacturers to help the embattled industry withstand a coronavirus-related cash drain.

Boeing said last week it would suspend operations at its Ridley Township, Pennsylvania, facilities until April 20 because of the outbreak. The site includes manufacturing and production facilities for military rotorcraft, including the H-47 Chinook, V-22 Osprey and MH-139A Grey Wolf.

Boeing said on Monday that during the 787 suspension, it "will continue to conduct enhanced cleaning activities at the site and monitor the global supply chain as the situation evolves." Workers who cannot work remotely will receive paid leave for 10 working days of the suspension.

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
06:06pBoeing suspending 787 production at South Carolina plant
RE
03:19pAIRBUS : announces additional production pauses
RE
03:00pAIRBUS : Adds Alabama Plant to Global Production Pause
DJ
01:52pWOODWARD : Aero suppliers Hexcel and Woodward scrap deal as coronavirus pummels ..
RE
01:47pAIRBUS : Euro zone crisis response must include solidarity fund - France
RE
01:18pAIRBUS : adapts commercial aircraft production and assembly activities in Northe..
PU
01:18pAIRBUS : is temporarily adapting commercial aircraft production and assembly act..
PU
01:18pAIRBUS : Propulsion system integration ...
PU
10:35aAIRBUS : Gets a Buy rating from Morgan Stanley
ZD
09:25aAIRBUS : statement regarding media reports on COVID-19 measures
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 61 376 M
EBIT 2020 5 290 M
Net income 2020 2 823 M
Finance 2020 7 995 M
Yield 2020 3,15%
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,05x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
EV / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 38 746 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 95,35  €
Last Close Price 49,51  €
Spread / Highest target 229%
Spread / Average Target 92,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-62.06%51 037
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-61.78%84 149
DASSAULT AVIATION-36.71%6 842
TEXTRON-44.28%6 071
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.0.26%3 659
AVICOPTER PLC0.24%3 462
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group