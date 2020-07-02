Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/02 01:53:42 pm
66.305 EUR   +3.29%
01:36pBrazil's Embraer negotiates worker buyouts, as Boeing, Airbus downsize
RE
11:05aAIRBUS : Unions urge Airbus to slow down restructuring plans
RE
05:52aAIRBUS : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
Brazil's Embraer negotiates worker buyouts, as Boeing, Airbus downsize

07/02/2020 | 01:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Embraer logo is seen during the LABACE fair in Sao Paulo

The world's No. 3 planemaker Embraer SA said on Thursday it was negotiating buyouts, signaling likely cuts in its workforce due to the coronavirus pandemic that has hammered the travel industry.

Larger rivals Boeing Co and Airbus have each announced plans to cut over 10,000 jobs, although the French planemaker is still negotiating due to government pressure.

Embraer said it is discussing with some of its unions the possibility of offering buyouts for workers who are currently furloughed.

Embraer reached an agreement for a government loan from Brazil state bank BNDES last month, which among the conditions requires the planemaker to maintain an undisclosed minimum level of employees.

The planemaker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Tom Brown)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 3.46% 66.41 Real-time Quote.-50.80%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.36% 182.93 Delayed Quote.-43.73%
EMBRAER S.A. 0.12% 8.1 End-of-day quote.-58.95%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.18% 5.9775 Delayed Quote.36.20%
