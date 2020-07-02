Brazil's Embraer negotiates worker buyouts, as Boeing, Airbus downsize

The world's No. 3 planemaker Embraer SA said on Thursday it was negotiating buyouts, signaling likely cuts in its workforce due to the coronavirus pandemic that has hammered the travel industry.

Larger rivals Boeing Co and Airbus have each announced plans to cut over 10,000 jobs, although the French planemaker is still negotiating due to government pressure.

Embraer said it is discussing with some of its unions the possibility of offering buyouts for workers who are currently furloughed.

Embraer reached an agreement for a government loan from Brazil state bank BNDES last month, which among the conditions requires the planemaker to maintain an undisclosed minimum level of employees.

The planemaker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

