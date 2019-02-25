Brexit delay becoming full economic crisis - aerospace group

"Today we are able to track the very real economic damage being caused by a poorly managed political process of agreeing the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration," ADS Chief Executive Paul Everitt said.

"The continued delay is turning the UK’s political failure into a full-blown economic crisis."

Earlier this month, Airbus said it would have to make "difficult decisions" about future investment if Britain leaves the EU without a transition deal to cushion the shock.

