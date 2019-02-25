Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Brexit delay becoming full economic crisis - aerospace group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 07:45am EST
A security guard stands at the entrance to Airbus' wing assembly plant at Broughton, near Chester

LONDON (Reuters) - The delay in reaching an agreement on Britain's scheduled March 29 exit from the European Union is turning into a full-blown economic crisis, the head of the country's aerospace industry group said on Monday.

"Today we are able to track the very real economic damage being caused by a poorly managed political process of agreeing the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration," ADS Chief Executive Paul Everitt said.

"The continued delay is turning the UK’s political failure into a full-blown economic crisis."

Earlier this month, Airbus said it would have to make "difficult decisions" about future investment if Britain leaves the EU without a transition deal to cushion the shock.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.77% 112.84 Real-time Quote.35.42%
BAE SYSTEMS 0.64% 473.5 Delayed Quote.2.53%
ROLLS-ROYCE -0.49% 976.4 Delayed Quote.18.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
07:45aBrexit delay becoming full economic crisis - aerospace group
RE
02/24Vietnam's Bamboo Airways to buy 10 Boeing planes during Trump-Kim summit
RE
02/22VIETJET TO SIGN MAJOR BOEING DEAL DU : sources
RE
02/22Airbus sees market for widebody jets at Indian budget carriers
RE
02/21AIRBUS PENCILS IN ORDERS FOR NEW A32 : sources
RE
02/21Airbus Speaking to Customers About Longer-Range A321, Sources Say -Reuters
DJ
02/21BAE Systems warns of risk from German stance on Saudi arms
RE
02/21BAE Taking Steps to Mitigate Effect of Germany Restricting Arms Export to Sau..
DJ
02/20Airbus says A320neo India deliveries back on track
RE
02/19How Airbus's A380 Went From Wonder to Blunder
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 69 886 M
EBIT 2019 6 585 M
Net income 2019 4 236 M
Finance 2019 11 582 M
Yield 2019 1,85%
P/E ratio 2019 20,27
P/E ratio 2020 15,86
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capitalization 88 273 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 128 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE35.42%100 052
BOEING COMPANY (THE)31.49%239 582
DASSAULT AVIATION13.97%12 992
TEXTRON19.72%12 921
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD13.61%4 391
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD20.18%3 944
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.