Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 06/14 11:39:26 am
122.42 EUR   -0.20%
09:07aCFM erases jet engine output delay, cautious on rate increases
RE
06/14AIRBUS : to hold media briefing ahead of Paris Air Show
PU
06/14AIRBUS : readies A321XLR jetliner launch, sees A330neo sales
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

CFM erases jet engine output delay, cautious on rate increases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/15/2019 | 09:07am EDT
Gael Meheust, President and CEO of CFM poses in front of LEAP-1A engine of an Airbus A321neo, during the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - CFM International has caught up with delays in deliveries of its LEAP jet engine after keeping its assembly lines running at high speed while the Boeing 737 MAX remains grounded, the French-American engine maker said on Saturday.

The LEAP engine helped Boeing and European rival Airbus upgrade their most important single-aisle models, leading to the development of the Boeing 737 MAX and the Airbus A320neo, which is also powered by the Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan.

CFM officials said ahead of the Paris Airshow that the engine maker had been able to absorb earlier delays in production during the grounding of the 737 MAX. CFM had already closed a gap in engine production for the Airbus A320neo.

While Boeing has cut output of the 737 MAX to 42 aircraft a month from 52 and deferred a planned rate of 57, Airbus continues to produce at 60 with plans to go to 63 in 2021.

Airbus sales chief Christian Scherer said on Friday there was room for higher production. Industry sources say Airbus has been studying future output of around 71 a month to meet demand.

Such a move depends chiefly on the willingness of engine makers to take the risk of stretching already tight supply chains.

"We always want to commit on things we are sure we are going to accomplish," CFM Chief Executive Gael Meheust told reporters.

"We would be very uncomfortable in committing to something that we are not completely sure of, and right now we are not sure that the supply chain is capable of doing more than it is doing today."

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson, Editing by Tim Hepher)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.20% 122.42 Real-time Quote.45.81%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.49% 347.16 Delayed Quote.8.17%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -0.78% 10.23 Delayed Quote.36.20%
SAFRAN -0.28% 122.9 Real-time Quote.16.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
09:07aCFM erases jet engine output delay, cautious on rate increases
RE
06/14AIRBUS : to hold media briefing ahead of Paris Air Show
PU
06/14AIRBUS : readies A321XLR jetliner launch, sees A330neo sales
RE
06/14CK HUTCHISON : Lessor Accipiter may buy Airbus jets in first order - sources
RE
06/14Budget Airlines Ryanair and Wizz Air Race to Lower CO2 Emissions
DJ
06/14Norwegian Air expects Boeing 737 MAX fleet to remain grounded until end of Au..
RE
06/14JetBlue CEO Urges Boeing to Proceed With New Midsize Plane
DJ
06/14AIRBUS : Oman Air plans Airbus talks unless Boeing provides 737 Max support plan
RE
06/14AIRBUS : and OCCAR sign A400M Contract Amendment
PU
06/14AIRBUS : agrees new contract for delayed A400M military transporter
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 70 096 M
EBIT 2019 6 686 M
Net income 2019 4 245 M
Finance 2019 12 199 M
Yield 2019 1,71%
P/E ratio 2019 21,64
P/E ratio 2020 16,63
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 94 087 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 135 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE45.81%102 580
BOEING COMPANY (THE)8.17%190 670
TEXTRON8.13%10 779
DASSAULT AVIATION-0.83%10 485
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD-10.10%3 607
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 574
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About