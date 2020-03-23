Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/23 09:48:30 am
58.02 EUR   -9.03%
09:32aGE'S AVIATION UNIT TO CUT U.S. WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 10% : Ceo
RE
09:29aCompanies Race for Cash in Coronavirus Crisis -- Update
DJ
08:47aAIRBUS : Partially Restarts Production in Spain, France
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Companies Race for Cash in Coronavirus Crisis -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 09:29am EDT

By Sarah McFarlane and Benjamin Katz

As the coronavirus outbreak looks to extend, some of the world's biggest and best capitalized companies are racing for cash.

Airbus SE and Royal Dutch Shell PLC joined in the scramble of companies Monday that are slashing costs, shelving buybacks, or cutting dividends and asking banks to extend credit.

In response to the coronavirus's rapid spread around the world, retailers have closed storefronts, and companies in other industries have directed employees to work from home. Manufacturers have closed plants, and hoteliers have begun laying off employees. Many governments have imposed restrictions on large gatherings aimed at reducing the virus's spread.

Ford Motor Co. said Thursday that it was suspending its dividend to try to preserve its dwindling cash pile and other major corporations may follow suit.

Several U.S. retailers, squeezed by drop in revenue after closing their stores, have moved to draw down their credit lines in recent days. On Friday, Macy's Inc. tapped its $1.5 billion credit line and suspended its quarterly dividend. On Saturday, Best Buy Co. drew down its full $1.25 billion credit facility and suspended its share buybacks. Other U.S. companies, including AT&T Inc., have suspended share repurchases as they look to preserve cash.

Oil companies have been hard hit by the combination of falling demand spurred by the pandemic and by rising supply from Saudi Arabia, which has resulted in crude prices halving in a matter of weeks. At the same time, the coronavirus has stunted the aerospace industry, leading to groundings of fleets across the globe and triggering a mass of order deferrals for new aircraft.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. slashed its dividend earlier this month, while France's Total SA made $5 billion of savings and took out a $4 billion loan to make up for an expected $9 billion shortfall caused by lower oil prices. The lower energy prices are helping the sector's working capital requirements but ultimately the oil rout will hurt their profits.

Shell halted its share buyback program and said Monday that it plans to cut spending to boost its balance sheet. The oil giant preserved its dividend but halted the $25 billion share buyback program it launched in July 2018. Investments were reduced by 20% to $20 billion.

"The combination of steeply falling oil demand and rapidly increasing supply may be unique, but Shell has weathered market volatility many times in the past," said Chief Executive Ben van Beurden.

Shell said its liquidity remained strong with $20 billion in cash and $10 billion of undrawn credit lines.

At the same time, Airbus said it was dropping its guidance for the full year and boosting its credit facility by about $10.7 billion as it manages the fallout on the aviation industry from the coronavirus outbreak.

It has withdrawn its 2019 dividend proposal valued at about $1.5 billion in cash and is suspending a top-up payment to pension funding. The company now has around $32 billion in available liquidity, it said in a statement Monday.

The company is also reopening its factories in France and Spain at reduced rates on Monday after pausing production to deep clean the facilities and provide safety measures for staff.

Airbus's move follows similar efforts made by Boeing Co. which said Friday that it was suspending its dividend while Chief Executive David Calhoun and Chairman Larry Kellner are forgoing pay through the rest of the year. The U.S. plane maker is seeking at least $60 billion in financial help from private sources, as well as taxpayer support, for itself, suppliers and the broader aerospace sector.

Write to Sarah McFarlane at sarah.mcfarlane@wsj.com and Benjamin Katz at ben.katz@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -9.02% 58.17 Real-time Quote.-51.12%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.76% 97.581 Delayed Quote.-70.83%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -3.13% 4.2243 Delayed Quote.-53.44%
MACY'S -10.01% 5.76 Delayed Quote.-64.59%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 4.71% 12.302 Delayed Quote.-54.73%
TOTAL 8.38% 27.1 Real-time Quote.-49.19%
WTI 5.73% 22.662 Delayed Quote.-61.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
09:32aGE'S AVIATION UNIT TO CUT U.S. WORKF : Ceo
RE
09:29aCompanies Race for Cash in Coronavirus Crisis -- Update
DJ
08:47aAIRBUS : Partially Restarts Production in Spain, France
DJ
07:57aAIRBUS : Trades Down After Scrapping Dividend, Withdrawing 2020 Guidance
DJ
07:51aSkies clear as further coronavirus curbs ground more flights
RE
07:07aCompanies Race for Cash in Coronavirus Crisis
DJ
06:34aAirbus adds 15 billion euro credit line, scraps dividend
RE
06:29aAirbus adds 15 billion euro credit line, scraps dividend
RE
06:28aAirbus adds 15 billion euro credit line, scraps dividend
RE
05:11aEUROPE : European stocks sink again as virus deaths mount
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 69 162 M
EBIT 2020 6 650 M
Net income 2020 4 543 M
Finance 2020 9 469 M
Yield 2020 3,21%
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,77x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
EV / Sales2021 0,53x
Capitalization 49 919 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 129,05  €
Last Close Price 63,78  €
Spread / Highest target 167%
Spread / Average Target 102%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-51.12%53 424
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-70.83%53 607
DASSAULT AVIATION-38.50%6 401
TEXTRON-50.02%5 074
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.0.00%3 708
AVICOPTER PLC-12.39%3 473
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group