Consumer Cos Down Amid Worries About Reopening Hitches -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell as plans to reopen the economies of the most populous U.S. states looked to be in jeopardy.

The states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut plan to impose mandatory quarantines on visitors from "hot spots," including Florida and Texas.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott, one of the political leaders who pushed businesses to reopen most aggressively, urged people to stay at home, even as he maintained the official reopening status.

Greg Glassman, the founder of CrossFit, is selling his gym business to a technology executive, weeks after Mr. Glassman said he was retiring as chief executive amid backlash over his inflammatory remarks about the killing of George Floyd.

The Trump administration is considering expanding and raising tariffs on $7.5 billion of imports from the European Union and U.K. that it first imposed last year, part of a long-running dispute at the World Trade Organization that faults European countries for subsidies to aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

