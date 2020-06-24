Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/24 03:59:31 pm
63.6 EUR   -4.73%
02:58pTariffs on European Food Could Expand Under New U.S. Proposal -- Update
DJ
01:16pAIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Consumer Cos Down Amid Worries About Reopening Hitches -- Consumer Roundup

06/24/2020 | 05:04pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell as plans to reopen the economies of the most populous U.S. states looked to be in jeopardy.

The states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut plan to impose mandatory quarantines on visitors from "hot spots," including Florida and Texas.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott, one of the political leaders who pushed businesses to reopen most aggressively, urged people to stay at home, even as he maintained the official reopening status.

Greg Glassman, the founder of CrossFit, is selling his gym business to a technology executive, weeks after Mr. Glassman said he was retiring as chief executive amid backlash over his inflammatory remarks about the killing of George Floyd.

The Trump administration is considering expanding and raising tariffs on $7.5 billion of imports from the European Union and U.K. that it first imposed last year, part of a long-running dispute at the World Trade Organization that faults European countries for subsidies to aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials
Sales 2020 49 509 M 55 753 M 55 753 M
Net income 2020 2 161 M 2 433 M 2 433 M
Net cash 2020 904 M 1 018 M 1 018 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
Yield 2020 0,60%
Capitalization 49 323 M 55 569 M 55 543 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 136 518
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 79,85 €
Last Close Price 62,97 €
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-48.84%59 254
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-42.13%106 025
TEXTRON-23.57%7 730
DASSAULT AVIATION-29.91%7 724
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.13.98%4 090
AVICOPTER PLC-14.73%3 442
