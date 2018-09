Denmark's Maersk Tankers installed wind-harnessing technology on one of its ships to cut fuel use on some of its ships 7% to 10%. "Airbus Looks Windward, Will Put Sails on Ships Moving Plane Parts," at 6 a.m. ET on Sept. 8, incorrectly said A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S had used the technology and understated the fuel savings as 6%. (Sept. 10, 2018)