Correction to article about Airbus SE ramping up production of its ingle-aisle jet

Airbus said it would pay $591 million to lift its stake to 75% in the A220 jet program with the government of Quebec increasing its ownership to 25%. "Airbus Puts Squeeze on Boeing's 737 MAX as Crisis Drags" at 8:33 a.m. Eastern time, in the seventh paragraph, incorrectly stated that Airbus would pay Bombardier $561 million for its stake and that Quebec's stake would remain at 25%. Feb. 13.