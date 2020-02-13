Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
News 
News

Correction to article about Airbus SE ramping up production of its ingle-aisle jet

02/13/2020 | 12:19pm EST

Airbus said it would pay $591 million to lift its stake to 75% in the A220 jet program with the government of Quebec increasing its ownership to 25%. "Airbus Puts Squeeze on Boeing's 737 MAX as Crisis Drags" at 8:33 a.m. Eastern time, in the seventh paragraph, incorrectly stated that Airbus would pay Bombardier $561 million for its stake and that Quebec's stake would remain at 25%. Feb. 13.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.78% 132.8 Real-time Quote.4.69%
BOMBARDIER INC. -3.18% 1.535 Delayed Quote.-26.42%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES -0.21% 58.31 Delayed Quote.8.34%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 70 259 M
EBIT 2019 6 691 M
Net income 2019 4 429 M
Finance 2019 13 561 M
Yield 2019 1,53%
P/E ratio 2019 22,8x
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,33x
EV / Sales2020 1,24x
Capitalization 107 B
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 151,00  €
Last Close Price 136,60  €
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE4.69%116 489
BOEING COMPANY (THE)5.73%195 667
TEXTRON10.99%11 226
DASSAULT AVIATION-8.03%9 746
AVICOPTER PLC-11.36%3 589
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 449
