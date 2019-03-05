Log in
Delta plans fleet overhaul, considering Alitalia investment

03/05/2019 | 12:21pm EST
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 plane arrives in Salt Lake City

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines is planning to replace one-third of its mainline fleet in the next five years and looks to grow internationally but has yet to decide whether or not to invest in struggling Italian carrier Alitalia, Chief Executive Ed Bastian said on Tuesday.

Delta's decision on its fleet replacements, which it said would not change its capex guidance, will pit U.S. manufacturer Boeing Co against its European rival Airbus SE.

Further out, Delta also needs to replace almost 200 Boeing 757 and 767 aircraft, a category that Boeing Co is targeting with a potential new midsize plane, known as the NMA.

Speaking at a J.P. Morgan conference, Bastian said Delta is "very interested" in the NMA and was in preliminary discussions with Boeing on it.

Boeing is weighing whether or not to launch the new program next year.

"Hopefully they'll decide to go," Bastian said.

Airbus is also targeting that category with a spruced up version of its A321.

Delta shares were up 1.4 percent at $49.48 in midday trading.

ALITALIA INVESTMENT?

Bastian said it was too early to decide whether or not to invest in Alitalia and said that the numbers being thrown around so far are "pretty large" and "not the kind of numbers that we're considering, just to quell any concerns."

Italy's state-controlled railway Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) said last month it would start negotiations with Delta and easyJet to draft a rescue plan for the struggling airline.

Alitalia was put under special administration in 2017 after workers rejected the latest in a long line of rescue plans, leaving the government once again seeking a buyer to save the airline. It will be the third rescue in a decade.

EasyJet confirmed last month that it was in discussions with FS and Delta about forming a consortium to explore options for the future of Alitalia, but added that there was "no certainty at this stage that any transaction will proceed." Delta has submitted a "general and non-binding letter of interest" to Ferrovie dello Stato.

Bastian said the Italian market is important for U.S. consumers and a great travel destination, so it makes sense to consider an investment there.

Delta's global growth over time will skew toward international rather than domestic markets, which are more congested, he said. That growth could come through direct investments in overseas carriers.

"You can't actually own partner carriers so you have to find ways to influence them beyond just a commercial contract as a partner, and what we have found is that by making an investment into these businesses we can get actually inside the board room and help to start shape the strategy."

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Writing by Nick Zieminski; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

By Tracy Rucinski

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.68% 113.24 Real-time Quote.35.80%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.14% 431.95 Delayed Quote.36.63%
DELTA AIR LINES INC. 1.42% 49.605 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
EASYJET -0.65% 1226.5 Delayed Quote.11.72%
