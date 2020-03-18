Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EU underscores desire to settle aircraft subsidy issue with U.S

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 12:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. and EU flags are pictured during the visit of Vice President Pence to the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

The European Union on Wednesday emphasized its desire to negotiate an end to a longstanding dispute with the United States over aircraft subsidies even as Washington raised duties on Airbus aircraft by 50%.

European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan underscored the EU's desire to negotiate a settlement when he spoke with the top U.S. trade official on Monday, two days before the tariff increase went into effect, an EU spokesman said.

"The EU had made concrete proposals related to existing subsidies and future disciplines in this sector and the Commission negotiating team will follow up actively with their U.S. counterparts in the coming days," the spokesman said.

The U.S. government on Wednesday cast aside concerns about the impact of higher tariffs on U.S. airlines already hammered by a drop in air traffic due to the coronavirus outbreak, and proceeded to hike duties on EU-built aircraft to 15% from 10%.

The tariff increase will not be paid by Airbus, but by U.S. airlines.

A spokesman for U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had no immediate comment on the EU statement, or the timetable for further talks on the issue.

Washington is trying to pressure the EU to comply with a World Trade Organization ruling on illegal aircraft subsidies, and Brussels has threatened to respond in kind once the WTO rules on a parallel case challenging U.S. government aid to U.S. planemaker Boeing later this spring.

Airbus spokesman Clay McConnell in Washington urged the U.S. government to work out an agreement with the EU and end a dispute over aircraft subsidies that dates back over 15 years, underscoring the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Major U.S. airlines are seeking more than $50 billion in government help as part of a White House financial assistance package, while Boeing has asked for a $60 billion lifeline for the struggling U.S. aerospace manufacturing industry, which faces huge losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

USTR on Tuesday said it continued to seek a negotiated outcome and hoped the additional duties would spur Brussels to halt illegal government subsidies to Airbus.

The Eurasia Group on Wednesday said it did not expect the situation to escalate into a full-blown trade war.

"Officials on both sides of the Atlantic are currently focused on battling the coronavirus, which will also dampen the appetite in both the US and the EU to engage in a tit-for-tat tariff fight," the group said.

By Andrea Shalal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
12:16pEU underscores desire to settle aircraft subsidy issue with U.S
RE
12:06pEU underscores desire to settle aircraft subsidy issue with U.S.
RE
11:06aGovernments scramble to prop up airlines as virus forces more flight, job cut..
RE
09:48aEUROPE : European shares sink again as virus pummels business
RE
09:38aGovernments scramble to prop up airlines as virus forces more flight, job cut..
RE
05:42aAIRBUS : Unions urge Airbus to extend output freeze due to virus fears
RE
03/17Boeing calls for $60 billion lifeline for U.S. aerospace industry
RE
03/17Coronavirus-stricken airlines call for state aid to avert ruin
RE
03/17U.S. to boost tariffs on Airbus planes Wednesday, adding pressure on airlines
RE
03/17Airbus suspends production in France and Spain, shares slide
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 70 284 M
EBIT 2020 7 219 M
Net income 2020 5 108 M
Finance 2020 9 841 M
Yield 2020 3,40%
P/E ratio 2020 9,71x
P/E ratio 2021 8,67x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
EV / Sales2021 0,49x
Capitalization 49 340 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 138,25  €
Last Close Price 63,04  €
Spread / Highest target 171%
Spread / Average Target 119%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-51.69%54 190
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-60.21%70 043
TEXTRON-39.69%6 397
DASSAULT AVIATION-43.25%6 062
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-5.26%3 913
AVICOPTER PLC-14.57%3 429
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group