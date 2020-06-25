Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Emirates will have to review strategy after coronavirus pandemic: COO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 11:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

By Alexander Cornwell

Gulf airline Emirates needs to redefine its strategy after the coronavirus pandemic brought global aviation to a near halt, its chief operating officer said on Thursday, flagging an increased focus on bringing more visitors to Dubai.

The group is one of the world's biggest long-haul carriers and has over the past 35 years transformed Dubai into a major gateway for international travellers, most of whom connect onto flights to elsewhere.

"We will need to redefine some of the operating model... because surely what used to work for us in the past is not going to work for us going forward," Adel Ahmad al-Redha told Reuters.

He said Emirates would focus on getting more passengers to visit Dubai while continuing to "connect the world" through the hub-and-spoke model it relied on for over three decades.

Emirates only operates international flights.

The airline is also planning to reexamine its network and to look at greater cooperation with fellow state carrier flydubai, he said. The two state airlines already sell tickets on some of each other's flights and coordinate on network planning.

Emirates will also need to operate smaller aircraft, which it has ordered and are to be delivered from 2023, Redha said. It currently operates a fleet of large widebody Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, many of which had to be grounded due to the pandemic.

"Going forward we cannot sustain long-term operating on that kind of fleet. We need to inject the smaller type," Redha said.

Not all of Emirates' 115 A380s will return to service this year, and the airline is in talks with Airbus to delay three planes due to be delivered this year, he said.

Redha said it was not clear whether Boeing would deliver the new version of the 777, known as the 777x, next year. The airline is not in talks to cancel any aircraft orders, he added

Airbus declined to comment. A Boeing spokeswoman said the company continues to make steady progress on the new jet, which began flight testing in January.

Emirates has started resuming flights to certain destinations as countries ease coronavirus restrictions.

It will fly to up to 55 destinations in July and 60 in August.

Redha said booking demand was looking positive after plunging during the pandemic and that some flights were filling 50% of occupancy. He cautioned that it was unclear whether the recovery would be sustained.

Most passengers travelling on its flights were those who had been stranded because of lockdowns or were travelling to visit family members rather that for business or leisure, he said.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.86% 64.27 Real-time Quote.-51.74%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.20% 172.86 Delayed Quote.-42.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
11:20aEMIRATES WILL HAVE TO REVIEW STRATEG : Coo
RE
10:48aEXCLUSIVE : Airbus executive says jetmaker reaches new production 'sweet spot'
RE
10:01aWall Street drops on sharp rise in virus cases, elevated jobless claims
RE
09:39aAIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
07:24aAIRBUS : and ESA sign agreement to continue ISS operations
PU
05:45aBattered U.S. Wine Importers Brace for Higher Tariffs
DJ
04:14aAIRBUS : announces Rémi Maillard as the President of Airbus India and Head of So..
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 49 509 M 55 536 M 55 536 M
Net income 2020 2 080 M 2 333 M 2 333 M
Net cash 2020 904 M 1 014 M 1 014 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
Yield 2020 0,60%
Capitalization 49 323 M 55 569 M 55 328 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 136 518
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 79,85 €
Last Close Price 62,97 €
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-51.74%55 569
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-42.33%99 711
DASSAULT AVIATION-31.79%7 474
TEXTRON-23.81%7 377
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.13.98%4 008
AVICOPTER PLC-14.73%3 388
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group