Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE (AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/08 06:59:49 pm
103.19 EUR   -0.78%
06:49pAirbus picks planes boss Faury as next CEO to end uncertainty
RE
06:39pAirbus Names Guillaume Faury as Next CEO
DJ
06:28pEngine Talks Holding Up Emirates A380 Deal With Airbus -Bloomberg
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Engine Talks Holding Up Emirates A380 Deal With Airbus -Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 06:28pm CEST

--A deal between Airbus SE (EADSY) and Emirates Airlines for 20 A380 planes, with an option for 16 more, has run into headwinds, Bloomberg reports Monday, citing "people familiar with the matter."

--Emirates is negotiating with Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC over the price and performance of the jets engines, the report said, with the companies missing a deadline on selecting engines.

--Emirates is the only major customer for the Airbus A380, accounting for half of the total order book, the report said.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-10-08/airbus-a380-saving-emirates-deal-said-stalled-on-engine-impasse?srnd=premium

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.37% 103.62 Real-time Quote.25.30%
AIRBUS SE -1.34% 102.74 End-of-day quote.24.79%
AIRBUS SE 0.00%-End-of-day quote.0.00%
ROLLS-ROYCE -3.98% 922 Delayed Quote.13.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
06:49pAirbus picks planes boss Faury as next CEO to end uncertainty
RE
06:39pAirbus Names Guillaume Faury as Next CEO
DJ
06:28pEngine Talks Holding Up Emirates A380 Deal With Airbus -Bloomberg
DJ
06:21pAIRBUS : Faury to begin CEO term at next shareholder meeting - sources
RE
06:20pAIRBUS : Board of Directors Selects Guillaume Faury Future Chief Executive Offic..
EQ
01:23pAirbus Set to Name New Chief Executive -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:18pAIRBUS : and Atos awarded major ...
PU
12:13pAIRBUS : Scoot takes delivery of its first ...
PU
09:33aAirbus Set to Name New Chief Executive -- Update
DJ
08:27aAirbus Set to Name Guillaume Faury as New CEO -Le Figaro
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:15aBrittle Recovery For Airbus 
10/02Customer Of Boeing And Airbus Goes Bankrupt 
09/28REUTERS : Airbus likely to appoint planemaking boss Faury as next CEO 
09/28Boeing Lost A Potential Asian Order 
09/26BLOOMBERG : Airbus nears $18B jet order deal with China 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 839 M
EBIT 2018 5 081 M
Net income 2018 3 389 M
Finance 2018 12 990 M
Yield 2018 1,69%
P/E ratio 2018 23,96
P/E ratio 2019 18,94
EV / Sales 2018 1,06x
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
Capitalization 80 735 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 117 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE25.30%93 030
BOEING COMPANY (THE)31.05%222 030
TEXTRON25.55%17 650
DASSAULT AVIATION16.26%14 453
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 414
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD22.20%3 899
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.