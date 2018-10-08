Engine Talks Holding Up Emirates A380 Deal With Airbus -Bloomberg

--A deal between Airbus SE (EADSY) and Emirates Airlines for 20 A380 planes, with an option for 16 more, has run into headwinds, Bloomberg reports Monday, citing "people familiar with the matter."

--Emirates is negotiating with Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC over the price and performance of the jets engines, the report said, with the companies missing a deadline on selecting engines.

--Emirates is the only major customer for the Airbus A380, accounting for half of the total order book, the report said.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-10-08/airbus-a380-saving-emirates-deal-said-stalled-on-engine-impasse?srnd=premium

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com