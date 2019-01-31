Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Airbus A380 under threat as Emirates weighs rejigged order - sources

01/31/2019 | 12:04pm EST
An Emirates Airbus A380 plane is seen at Nice International airport in Nice

PARIS/DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai's Emirates is exploring switching some orders for the world's largest jetliner, the Airbus A380, to the smaller A350 in a move raising new doubts over the future of Europe's iconic superjumbo, people familiar with the matter said.

The Gulf carrier - which has invested tens of billions of dollars in over 100 A380s - has been struggling to finalize a deal to buy another 36 to keep assembly lines open, due to differences with engine maker Rolls-Royce.

Now, Airbus is looking closely at options for closing A380 factories sooner than expected as part of a reshuffle of orders, with Chief Executive Tom Enders unlikely to leave the situation unresolved when his mandate ends in April, they said.

No decision has been taken, however.

Emirates, Airbus and Rolls-Royce declined comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Alexander Cornwell; editing by Michel Rose)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.23% 100.22 Real-time Quote.17.91%
ROLLS-ROYCE -0.20% 884.4 Delayed Quote.6.77%
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
12:04pEXCLUSIVE : Airbus A380 under threat as Emirates weighs rejigged order - sources
RE
08:31aFactbox - With Brexit looming, UK Plc triggers emergency measures
RE
07:05aAIRBUS : Statement on Cyber Incident
AQ
05:48aAIRBUS : Qatar Airways upgrades Airbus A321 order to include longer range jets
RE
05:15aATR Falls Short of 2018 Delivery Target Amid Iran Sanctions
DJ
01/30U.S. regulator to free up flights by Vietnam airlines - sources
RE
01/30Airbus Suffers Cyber Breach That Exposed Some Employee Data
DJ
01/30Boeing shares soar on profit, aircraft forecast
RE
01/30Boeing shares soar on profit, aircraft forecast
RE
01/30AIRBUS : Boeing to decide in 2020 whether it will launch new mid-sized jet
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 165 M
EBIT 2018 5 000 M
Net income 2018 3 322 M
Finance 2018 11 623 M
Yield 2018 1,80%
P/E ratio 2018 22,90
P/E ratio 2019 18,60
EV / Sales 2018 1,03x
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
Capitalization 76 860 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 120 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE17.91%88 376
BOEING COMPANY (THE)13.15%220 181
TEXTRON14.70%12 994
DASSAULT AVIATION10.83%12 816
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD4.12%4 037
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 683
