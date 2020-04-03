Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Airbus weighs sharp cut in single-aisle jet output - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 06:15am EDT
The logo of Airbus is pictured at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse

Airbus is studying a sharp cut in production of its single-aisle A320, its biggest-selling family of jets, to accommodate industrial and delivery problems triggered by the coronavirus crisis, three people familiar with the matter said.

Two of the people said Airbus may have to cut its official monthly of 60 A320-family jets by as much as half for one or two quarters to avoid a glut of undelivered jets. The third said no decision had been taken on a reduced figure.

A final decision is expected before the company's shareholder meeting in mid-April.

An Airbus spokesman declined to comment, but said the company was in constant dialogue with suppliers and airlines.

On Thursday, Reuters reported that both Airbus and Boeing were also studying sharp cuts in wide-body production.

Airlines worldwide have grounded fleets and stopped taking deliveries of most new aircraft due to cash shortages and travel restrictions that have both hurt travel demand and interrupted the logistics of sending inspectors and pilots to take new jets.

At the same time, Airbus faces shortages in its own supply chain as it struggles to bring production back up to previous levels after pausing activity in several factories.

Airbus entered the coronavirus crisis with plans to increase A320-family production to 63 a month next year and to add a further 1-2 planes per month in both 2022 and 2023.

Those plans have been shelved, the sources said. The company suspended near-term 2020 delivery guidance last month.

By Tim Hepher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
06:15aEXCLUSIVE : Airbus weighs sharp cut in single-aisle jet output - sources
RE
05:59aAIRBUS : Say hello – wave goodbye to BepiColombo
PU
05:59aAIRBUS : built BepiColombo mission will make a fly-by past Earth on 10th April 2..
PU
05:46aThe Coronavirus Is Spreading, but German Factories Keep Running
DJ
04:59aAIRBUS : weighs sharp cut in A320-family jet production - sources
RE
02:56aAirline industry braces for lengthy recovery from coronavirus crisis
RE
02:51aAirline industry braces for lengthy recovery from coronavirus crisis
RE
04/02GE to furlough 50% of U.S. engine assembly, component manufacturing ops staff
RE
04/02PLANEMAKERS BRACE FOR SHARP CUTS IN : sources
RE
04/02Aerospace suppliers face bailout dilemma over job cuts
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 61 632 M
EBIT 2020 5 377 M
Net income 2020 3 046 M
Finance 2020 8 103 M
Yield 2020 3,10%
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
P/E ratio 2021 9,00x
EV / Sales2020 0,51x
EV / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 39 345 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 96,89  €
Last Close Price 50,27  €
Spread / Highest target 224%
Spread / Average Target 92,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-61.47%51 037
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-59.88%84 149
DASSAULT AVIATION-37.48%6 842
TEXTRON-44.26%6 071
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.2.12%3 659
AVICOPTER PLC-1.45%3 462
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group