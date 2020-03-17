Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Boeing seeking 'tens of billions' in U.S. government loan guarantees - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 04:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the NYSE in New York

Boeing Co is seeking "tens of billions of dollars" in U.S. government loan guarantees and other assistance as faces it a looming liquidity crunch from the massive coronavirus economic disruption impacting the entire aviation sector, two people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The U.S. planemaker has told lawmakers it needs significant government support to meet liquidity needs and it cannot raise that in current market conditions, the people said.

Boeing confirmed Monday it was in talks with the administration about short-term support, while U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday the U.S. government would provide support. Boeing has noted that typically 70% of its revenue flows to its 17,000 suppliers and has told lawmakers that without significant assistance the entire U.S. aviation manufacturing sector could collapse.

The amount of aid Boeing needs remains in flux based on market conditions and how long the crisis lasts. Congressional officials are reviewing Boeing's cash needs as Congress considers a stimulus and rescue package that could top $1 trillion.

"Boeing got hit hard in many different ways," Trump said at a press conference Tuesday. He said he would also help suppliers like engine maker General Electric Co. "We have to protect Boeing... We'll be helping Boeing."

Boeing's stock has been plummeting. After falling 24% on Monday, it fell another 4.4% Tuesday to close at $123.92. Boeing is down more than 60% over the last month as the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand worldwide. Earlier on Monday, S&P Global downgraded Boeing's credit rating and lowered its free cash flow expectations for the company.

Boeing said late Monday that short-term access to public and private liquidity will be one of "the most important ways" for airlines, airports, suppliers and manufacturers to recover.

Boeing has been struggling to win approval from regulators for its 737 MAX to return to service after two fatal crashes in five months. The plane has been grounded since March 2019.

U.S. airlines and cargo carriers have said they are seeking at least $58 billion in loans and grants along with additional tax changes, while airports have sought $10 billion (8.3 billion pounds).

Boeing confirmed on Tuesday that it had completed the drawdown of the rest of a $13.8 billion line of credit it had secured last month.

Boeing?s total debt nearly doubled to $27.3 billion in 2019, as it compensated airlines and grappled with additional production costs for the 737 MAX even as the grounding prevented it from delivering the aircraft to buyers.

Reuters on Tuesday reported Airbus has about 16 billion euros ($17.60 billion) in cash and needs some 5.5 billion euros a month, a person familiar with Monday?s discussions said.

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
04:42pEXCLUSIVE : Boeing seeking 'tens of billions' in U.S. government loan guarantees..
RE
03:07pCoronavirus-stricken airlines call for state aid to avert ruin
RE
03:03pU.S. to boost tariffs on Airbus planes Wednesday, adding pressure on airlines
RE
02:44pCoronavirus-stricken airlines call for state aid to avert ruin
RE
02:06pAirbus suspends production in France and Spain, shares slide
RE
01:28pEUROPE : Spanish stimulus helps European stocks end seesaw session higher
RE
11:06aBoeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
RE
11:02aEXCLUSIVE : Airbus signals government help needed if crisis lasts months - sourc..
RE
11:01aBoeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
RE
09:14aEXCLUSIVE : Airbus signals government help needed if crisis lasts months - sourc..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 71 397 M
EBIT 2020 7 350 M
Net income 2020 5 206 M
Finance 2020 9 906 M
Yield 2020 3,40%
P/E ratio 2020 9,53x
P/E ratio 2021 8,53x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
EV / Sales2021 0,49x
Capitalization 49 340 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 141,88  €
Last Close Price 63,04  €
Spread / Highest target 171%
Spread / Average Target 125%
Spread / Lowest Target 50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-47.12%60 266
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-47.75%73 129
DASSAULT AVIATION-42.91%6 197
TEXTRON-34.71%6 124
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-5.26%3 979
AVICOPTER PLC-13.48%3 480
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group