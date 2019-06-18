Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: U.S. seen open to 'enforceable mechanism' to end aircraft subsidy spat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 09:38am EDT
An Airbus A350-1000 taxies during the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - The United States is expected to be open to negotiations on an "enforceable mechanism" that could allow European planemaker Airbus to receive government funding on commercial terms and ease the risk of tit-for-tat sanctions, two U.S. sources said.

Such a deal would also include moves by the United States to address tax incentives provided by Washington state to Boeing and make them compliant with trade rulings, as part of a possible new framework for aircraft industry funding, they said.

The comments are among the first indications of a possible path to a deal to end a 15-year-old transatlantic trade dispute over mutual claims of illegal subsidies, which have brought the United States and European Union to the brink of a tariff war.

None of the parties could immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Eric M. Johnson, Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.86% 126.12 Real-time Quote.48.88%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.57% 361.36 Delayed Quote.7.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
09:50aAIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
RE
09:45aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Boeing, Google, Sotheby’s, Naspers
09:38aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. seen open to 'enforceable mechanism' to end aircraft subsidy sp..
RE
09:35aAirbus and Boeing bag $17 billion of deals in Paris Airshow battle
RE
09:14aAIRBUS : Saudi Arabian Airlines to boost A320neo Family fleet up to 100
PU
09:12aAirbus and Boeing bag $17 billion of deals in Paris Airshow battle
RE
09:09aAIRBUS : AirAsia upsizes A320neo order to larger A321neo
PU
09:03aAvolon Places $2.1 Billion Engine Order With CFM International
DJ
07:48aAIRBUS : Saudi Arabian Airlines to boost its Airbus A320neo fleet
RE
07:20aAirAsia to convert 253 orders for Airbus A320neo planes to larger A321neo
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 70 096 M
EBIT 2019 6 686 M
Net income 2019 4 245 M
Finance 2019 12 199 M
Yield 2019 1,71%
P/E ratio 2019 21,64
P/E ratio 2020 16,63
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 94 087 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 135 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE48.88%102 580
BOEING COMPANY (THE)7.65%190 670
TEXTRON7.52%10 779
DASSAULT AVIATION-0.17%10 485
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD-10.72%3 607
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 574
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About