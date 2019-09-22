Fleet of over 100 jets operated by troubled Thomas Cook

The group operates a fleet of 85 Airbus jets and 31 Boeing jets, or a total of 116 aircraft based across Europe, according to data from UK-based aviation consultancy IBA.

All except 5 are leased from a total of 38 leasing companies or investment vehicles led by top names in aviation finance.

One of the aircraft, an Airbus A330, doubles as a reserve aerial refueling tanker for the Royal Air Force and is leased with a crew from UK defense industry consortium Air Tanker.

Here is a summary of the aircraft operated by Thomas Cook Airlines via four affiliated carriers (source: IBA).

Thomas Cook Airlines UK

Airbus A320-200 3

Airbus A321-200 35

Airbus A330-200 8

Total 46

Thomas Cook Airlines Scandinavia

Airbus A321-200 8

Airbus A330-300 3

Total 11

Thomas Cook Airlines Balearics (Spain)

Airbus A320-200 6

Total 6

Condor (Germany)

Airbus A320-200 7

Airbus A321-200 14

Airbus A330-200 1

Boeing 757-300 15

Boeing 767-300ER 16

Total 53

Grand total 116

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by David Evans)