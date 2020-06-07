Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 06/05 11:36:27 am
80.98 EUR   +12.50%
02:05pFrance confirms ?1 billion target for aerospace fund
RE
06/05Row over undelivered jets as Airbus threatens to sue airlines
RE
06/05Travel Stocks Rise as Job Additions Point to Recovery
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

France confirms ?1 billion target for aerospace fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/07/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

France is seeking to create a 1 billion euro (£891 million) fund as part of an emergency plan for the aerospace industry to be unveiled in the coming days, the transport minister said on Sunday.

Sources familiar with the proposals had said last week that French government and industry officials were negotiating a 1-billion-euro, privately-led investment fund to help small aerospace suppliers recover from the coronavirus crisis.

"For one of the funds, that is more or less the target," the minister. Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, told the news channel LCI when asked if 1 billion euros was an amount being envisaged.

He did not specify what that fund would cover or how much other funds might be worth, adding that the aerospace initiative would be presented "next week".

The plan would notably seek to protect aerospace firms from foreign takeovers, he said, citing interest from Chinese firms that "are making offers at a time when they (French firms) are in difficulty".

As with support already unveiled for the car industry, France would seek job guarantees, Djebbari said.

As part of the plan, Defence Minister Florence Parly had discussed with President Emmanuel Macron the possibility of bringing forward certain military orders, he said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 12.50% 80.98 Real-time Quote.-37.94%
DASSAULT AVIATION 8.16% 941 Real-time Quote.-19.57%
SAFRAN 3.40% 101.95 Real-time Quote.-25.94%
THALES 3.45% 78.02 Real-time Quote.-15.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
02:05pFrance confirms ?1 billion target for aerospace fund
RE
06/05Row over undelivered jets as Airbus threatens to sue airlines
RE
06/05Travel Stocks Rise as Job Additions Point to Recovery
DJ
06/05Row over undelivered jets as Airbus threatens to sue airlines
RE
06/05Airbus jetliner deliveries recover some ground in May
RE
06/05EUROPE : European stocks rack up hefty gains as cyclicals rally
RE
06/05EUROPE : European stocks rack up hefty gains as cyclicals rally
RE
06/05Bombardier to cut 2,500 aviation jobs as pandemic dents travel demand
RE
06/05Bombardier to cut 2,500 aviation jobs as pandemic dents travel demand
RE
06/04AIRBUS : Qantas to reactivate plans for Sydney-London flights when financial str..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 49 521 M 55 894 M 55 894 M
Net income 2020 2 294 M 2 589 M 2 589 M
Net cash 2020 1 853 M 2 092 M 2 092 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,7x
Yield 2020 0,51%
Capitalization 63 429 M 71 785 M 71 593 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 136 518
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 80,15 €
Last Close Price 80,98 €
Spread / Highest target 61,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-37.94%71 785
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-43.42%115 929
TEXTRON-17.11%8 899
DASSAULT AVIATION-19.57%8 853
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.13.69%3 995
AVICOPTER PLC-13.54%3 433
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group