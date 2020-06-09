Log in
AIRBUS SE

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/09 04:02:28 am
77.855 EUR   -4.95%
France unveils 15 billion euros support plan for aerospace industry
RE
06/08AIRBUS : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
06/08Europe's Detroit? Pandemic bursts Toulouse aerospace bubble
RE
France unveils 15 billion euros support plan for aerospace industry

06/09/2020 | 03:28am EDT
An A380 Airbus superjumbo sits on the tarmac where it is dismantled at the site of French recycling and storage aerospace company Tarmac Aerosave in Tarbes

France on Tuesday unveiled what it described as a 15-billion-euro (13.31 billion pounds) support package for its aerospace industry, saying huge numbers of jobs were at stake amid a slump in air travel demand due to the coronavirus crisis.

The plan includes an investment fund starting at 500 million euros with a target of 1 billion to boost the development of medium-sized suppliers, and 300 million euros of other aid to help aerospace sub-contractors modernise plants.

France will also invest 1.5 billion euros over three years to support research into new environmentally friendly aviation technology, of which 300 million will be available this year.

The plan, presented by government members including Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, reinforces some measures already available such as furlough schemes and export credit guarantees.

"In total, this plan will represent more than 15 billion euros of aid, investment, loans and guarantees," the government said in a statement. The total includes 7 billion euros of aid already announced for Air France and an acceleration of existing orders for Airbus tankers and other military kit.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -1.99% 5.912 Real-time Quote.-39.12%
AIRBUS SE -5.32% 77.72 Real-time Quote.-37.22%
DASSAULT AVIATION -5.49% 921.5 Real-time Quote.-16.67%
SAFRAN -2.88% 98.94 Real-time Quote.-25.90%
THALES -1.47% 78.02 Real-time Quote.-14.48%
Financials
Sales 2020 49 521 M 55 790 M 55 790 M
Net income 2020 2 294 M 2 584 M 2 584 M
Net cash 2020 1 853 M 2 088 M 2 088 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,4x
Yield 2020 0,51%
Capitalization 64 158 M 72 437 M 72 280 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 136 518
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 80,15 €
Last Close Price 81,91 €
Spread / Highest target 59,9%
Spread / Average Target -2,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-37.22%72 437
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-36.94%130 077
TEXTRON-12.29%9 224
DASSAULT AVIATION-16.67%9 151
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.14.55%4 032
AVICOPTER PLC-13.81%3 428
