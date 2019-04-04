Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
My previous session
News 
News

French Government Plans to Cap Golden Handshakes

04/04/2019 | 05:49am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

The French government will cap executives' golden handshakes in the country, its finance minister said Thursday after the Airbus SE (AIR.FR) CEO's multimillion-euro exit package was revealed this week.

In an interview with French channel BFM TV, Bruno Le Maire said the government plans to cap executives' golden handshakes at 30% of their salary.

"We're talking about excessive amounts," Mr. Le Maire said in answer to a question about Airbus CEO Tom Enders's exit package of 36.8 million euros ($41.3 million).

Mr. Enders's leaving payout had been calculated by investor advisory firm Proxinvest and was first reported by French newspaper Le Monde at the beginning of the week.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
AIRBUS SE 1.18% 118.5 End-of-day quote.41.49%
AIRBUS SE -0.34% 118.16 Real-time Quote.41.19%
