AIRBUS SE
09/27 01:30:00 pm
107.7 EUR   -0.72%
12:31pHensoldt Completes Separation from Airbus
DJ
09/26AIRBUS : board meets in China amid jet sale hopes
RE
09/26AIRBUS : A330-900 receives EASA ...
PU
Hensoldt Completes Separation from Airbus

09/27/2018 | 12:31pm CEST

By Cristina Roca

Hensoldt said Thursday that it completed its separation from Airbus SE, its former parent company.

The German defense-electronics solutions provider said it bought back the remaining 25.1% share of Hensoldt still owned by Airbus, and is now fully independent.

Earlier this year, Hensoldt completed the physical separation of all its sites from Airbus ahead of schedule, it said.

Airbus sold most of Hensoldt to KKR & Co. (KKR) two years ago, the company said, but retained a 25.1% share of Hensoldt.

KKR is a New York-based investment firm.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

Stocks mentioned in the article
