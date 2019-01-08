Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE (AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

India to issue new safety rules for A320neos with Pratt & Whitney engines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 11:35am EST
The Airbus A320neo takes off during its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, southwestern France

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's civil aviation watchdog will issue an advanced safety management protocol in one week for airlines operating Airbus A320neo aircraft fitted with the troubled Pratt & Whitney engines, the civil aviation secretary told Reuters on Tuesday.

Low-cost airlines IndiGo, owned by InterGlobe Aviation, and GoAir operate these aircraft in India.

Ministry officials and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation met with executives from IndiGo, GoAir, aircraft maker Airbus and engine maker Pratt & Whitney to discuss the ongoing issues with the engines that have led to several planes being grounded in recent months.

Authorities have identified five issues broadly with engines out of which Pratt & Whitney has taken corrective action on four of them, R.N. Choubey said, adding Pratt is working on resolving the fifth issue related to the gear box.

Measures such as grounding of existing planes and halting the induction of new A320neo aircraft are not needed as of now, Choubey added.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Euan Rocha)

By Aditi Shah
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 3.70% 86.65 Real-time Quote.-0.48%
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LTD -0.31% 1110.3 End-of-day quote.-4.40%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 0.49% 107.57 Delayed Quote.0.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
11:47aAIRBUS : Boeing delivers record 806 aircraft in 2018
RE
11:35aIndia to issue new safety rules for A320neos with Pratt & Whitney engines
RE
11:27aAirbus Delivered 800 Commercial Aircraft in 2018
DJ
11:05aAIRBUS SE : Airbus provides update on 2018 commercial aircraft deliveries
EQ
09:05aAIRBUS MET 2018 DELIVERY TARGET SUBJ : sources
RE
08:41aVietnam start-up Bamboo Airways secures licence after delayed launch
RE
01/07ICBC leads Asian jet lessor buying spree - sources
RE
01/07ICBC LEADS ASIAN JET LESSOR BUYING S : sources
RE
01/04AIRBUS : chases aircraft lessors as order race tightens
RE
01/03AIRBUS : U.S. start-up airline “Moxy” confirms ...
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 002 M
EBIT 2018 4 952 M
Net income 2018 3 293 M
Finance 2018 10 994 M
Yield 2018 2,11%
P/E ratio 2018 19,58
P/E ratio 2019 15,50
EV / Sales 2018 0,86x
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
Capitalization 64 873 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 121 €
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-0.48%74 259
BOEING COMPANY (THE)1.42%186 329
DASSAULT AVIATION-0.74%11 427
TEXTRON1.94%11 281
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 943
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD1.03%3 912
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.