Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Jet fuel demand to remain low for years as airlines buckle up for tough ride

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 11:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Aircrafts of Swiss Airlines and Edelweiss Air are parked at an airbase in Duebendorf

Demand for flights and jet fuel could take years to recover from the coronavirus crisis as airlines struggle to survive their worst downturn, haunted by possible changes in the habits of tourists and business travellers.

Among the various fuels, jet has been hit hardest and industry leaders warn it will take years for all-important airline industry demand to return to 2019 levels.

"Jet fuel consumption will be impacted for a longer time and maybe not recover fully even next year, as travellers remain concerned about long-haul vacations, and businesses get used to online meetings," said Per Magnus Nysveen, head of analysis at Rystad Energy, a consultancy.

Exemptions for agriculture and freight transport from widespread lockdowns have offered some support to diesel and fuel oil, but jet demand remains weak as a significant slice of the world's 23,000-strong commercial plane fleet is in storage.

Jet fuel prices in Singapore <JET-SIN> have slumped 61% over the last two months. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel in Singapore are currently lingering at narrow premiums over Dubai crude after hitting minus $3.35 per barrel earlier this month, their lowest on record.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), representing airlines, has already warned of a slower recovery than in past crises. On Tuesday, it raised its forecast for 2020 revenue losses by 25% to $314 billion.

Director General Alexandre de Juniac told Reuters he sees a staggered lifting of restrictions starting with domestic, then regional and finally intercontinental routes being reopened where fuel consumption plays a critical role.

IATA has warned any recovery would not start before the last quarter of the year and could be short-lived if there is a new winter wave of the coronavirus.

Planemakers Airbus and Boeing have also warned of an extended crisis, with few analysts predicting a return to previous conditions until 2023 or 2024.

According to Robert Stallard of Vertical Research Partners, it could be almost five years before the active aircraft fleet returns to where it was at the end of 2019. Just as important for fuel demand, many airlines expect to use the crisis to speed up retirements of their oldest and thirstiest jets. That said, low oil prices mean the incentive to invest in costly new equipment is tempered for now.

Jet fuel demand averages about 8 million barrels per day (bpd). The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday it expected demand for jet fuel and kerosene to fall by 2.1 million bpd on average in 2020, or 26%.

"The full effect of these measures is likely to be seen in April, when demand will fall by 4.6 million bpd (-59%), a historic record," the IEA said in its monthly report.

Rystad expected jet fuel demand to fall at least 1.9 million bpd in 2020, and JBC Energy consultancy estimated jet fuel demand over the next few months would fall to below 2 million bpd and to 5.2 million bpd on average in 2020.

"We see some normalisation only in 2021," said JBC Energy Asia's managing director Richard Gorry, who sees a drop of 70% in jet fuel demand in the second quarter of 2020.

Some analysts believe the shift of businesses to a virtual arena during mandatory lockdowns might not disappear entirely once the coronavirus goes away. For finance directors, the crisis could be a tempting chance to reduce office, event and travel costs until economies grow and pressure to do business face-to-face resumes. Air travel and GDP growth have traditionally been closely tied.

Homayoun Falakshahi, senior analyst at Kpler, said leisure trips could recover in the next couple of years, but business travel may take longer.

"Technology improvement is a key reason why we don't think business travel will resume sharply any time soon," he said.

Airport health checks, while helping to restore confidence through visible safety measures, could also discourage people from travelling by air. "Rather like what happened in the United States after 9/11, we could see the imposition of health checks, more paperwork, and basically more hassle and time getting through airports," said Stallard.

Under lockdowns people are adapting to a more local existence and consuming less globally produced fresh food, which may have a lasting impact on fuel demand, analysts at Goldman Sachs said. "Commuters and airlines account for 16 million bpd of global oil demand and may never return to their prior levels."

But IATA's de Juniac said economic integration would continue and that has supported consistent growth in air transport.

"Yes there will be a slowdown - there is already - but after a while people will recognise all the benefits coming from globalisation," he said in a video interview.

(Graphic: world population under lockdown IMAGE link: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/dgkplkobvbx/jet2.JPG)

(Graphic: Jet fuel demand IMAGE link:

)

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Tim Hepher and Koustav Samanta

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
11:34aJet fuel demand to remain low for years as airlines buckle up for tough ride
RE
11:27aJet fuel demand to remain low for years as airlines buckle up for tough ride
RE
04/14Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to..
RE
04/14Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to..
RE
04/14Boeing 737 MAX cancellations pile up during production halt
RE
04/14Airlines mull empty seats and masks for coronavirus recovery
RE
04/14Spirit expects quarterly loss as coronavirus hits plane output
RE
04/14AIRBUS : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
04/14WIZZ AIR NOT CONSIDERING PLANE DEFER : Ceo
RE
04/14AIRBUS : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 59 550 M
EBIT 2020 5 126 M
Net income 2020 2 511 M
Finance 2020 7 971 M
Yield 2020 1,95%
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,65x
EV / Sales2021 0,63x
Capitalization 46 961 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 90,80  €
Last Close Price 60,00  €
Spread / Highest target 172%
Spread / Average Target 51,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-54.02%51 481
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-54.77%79 556
DASSAULT AVIATION-29.02%7 569
TEXTRON-38.48%6 249
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.0.38%4 049
AVICOPTER PLC1.78%3 662
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group