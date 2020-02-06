Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Kuwait seeks information on alleged Airbus bribery case: KUNA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 01:22pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is pictured at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse

Kuwait's anti-corruption authority (NAZAHA) said on Thursday it was open to receiving any information about alleged bribes paid to secure Airbus plane orders involving Kuwaiti parties, according to the state news agency.

NAZAHA's investigations spokesman, Mohammad Bo-Zober, was quoted as saying the authority had started reaching out to local newspapers and media outlets that had covered the scandal to collect all possible evidence.

Airbus bribed public officials and hid payments as part of a pattern of worldwide corruption, prosecutors said on Jan. 31 as the European planemaker agreed a record $4 billion settlement with France, Britain and the United States. [nL8N2A3663]

French prosecutors said their corruption probe involved transactions in a number of countries, including Kuwait. [nP6N29R00X].

The NAZAHA spokesman said the authority could summons people to provide statements, and confirmed Kuwait would cooperate with British prosecutors to collect evidence.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
01:22pKUWAIT SEEKS INFORMATION ON ALLEGED : Kuna
RE
08:23aAIRBUS : presence at Singapore Airshow 2020
PU
08:23aAIRBUS : will participate at the upcoming Singapore Airshow, showcasing its late..
PU
08:03aPayments in high-value deals not a bribe, Mahathir says about AirAsia probe
RE
04:28aAIRBUS : Date of the Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
02/05Avianca's top shareholder says has no knowledge of alleged Airbus bribes
RE
02/05Coronavirus turmoil spreads to airline cargo operations
RE
02/05EUROPE : European shares boosted by earnings, progress on coronavirus treatment
RE
02/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 70 155 M
EBIT 2019 6 684 M
Net income 2019 4 392 M
Finance 2019 13 792 M
Yield 2019 1,53%
P/E ratio 2019 24,2x
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,33x
EV / Sales2020 1,23x
Capitalization 107 B
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 150,17  €
Last Close Price 136,88  €
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE4.91%116 115
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-2.40%181 950
TEXTRON14.13%10 712
DASSAULT AVIATION-5.13%10 022
AVICOPTER PLC-12.56%3 776
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 544
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group