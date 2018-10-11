Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE (AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Lift off: Singapore Airlines to boost U.S. presence with world's longest flight

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 01:13am CEST
Singapore Airlines planes are pictured on the tarmac at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd is poised for a major boost to its U.S. footprint from Thursday evening as it resumes, after five years, the world's longest commercial flight - a near-19 hour non-stop from Singapore to New York.

The route, combined with the airline's plans to restart non-stop services to Los Angeles and add more non-stop flights to San Francisco next month, will give the premium Asian carrier its biggest-ever U.S. presence.

The airline has already ordered seven new ultra-long range twin-engine Airbus SE A350-900ULRs fitted with just 161 business class and premium economy seats - and no economy class seats - for the U.S. capacity increase.

Singapore Airlines had abandoned the marathon Newark and Los Angeles routes in 2013 when high fuel prices made the use of four-engine Airbus A340-500 jets uneconomic.

It has since flown to New York's JFK Airport via Frankfurt and to Los Angeles via Tokyo and Seoul.

The airline's revenue contribution from the Americas region is currently at 14 percent, down from 20 percent in 2013 due to the loss of the non-stop flights, Corrine Png, CEO of transport research firm Crucial Perspective, said.

"Operating trans-Pacific connecting flights opened Singapore Airlines to a lot more competition from other carriers and resulted in the loss of high-yielding business traffic," she said. "We expect Singapore Airlines to regain market share, especially in the premium travel market."

She said capacity would need to be managed carefully given high fuel prices, but there should be sufficient demand as long as the United States and global economies remained robust.

Non-stop ultra-long haul flights can typically command an airfare premium of around 20 percent versus those involving one or more stops, according to travel industry data, given their popularity with time-sensitive business travellers.

However, Singapore Airlines has been offering low initial fares on its U.S. non-stop routes, including as little as S$1,438 ($1,040) return for premium economy on Singapore-Newark, CAPA Centre for Aviation Chief Analyst Brendan Sobie said.

"While it's early days, there will be questions whether the latest attempt at U.S. nonstops will be profitable for Singapore Airlines given the very intense competition in the Singapore-U.S. market, rising fuel prices and the large number of premium seats Singapore Airlines has to fill on the seven newly delivered A350-900ULRs," he said.

Brent crude prices are currently trading near $85 per barrel, significantly below a 2013 peak of about $119 but still up about 27 percent so far this year. The benchmark is on track for its third straight year of gains. [O/R]

United Airlines offers non-stop flights from Singapore to San Francisco, while other carriers like Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd and Taiwan's EVA Airways Corp compete with one-stop Singapore-U.S. offerings.

The Singapore-Newark route will top Qatar Airways' Doha-Auckland route as the world's longest, but Australia's Qantas Airways is considering the introduction of an even longer 20-hour Sydney-London flight from 2022.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

By Jamie Freed
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -3.42% 98.99 Real-time Quote.23.49%
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD -0.18% 11.3 End-of-day quote.-7.22%
EVA AIRWAYS CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD. -0.52% 9.5 End-of-day quote.-10.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
01:13aLIFT OFF : Singapore Airlines to boost U.S. presence with world's longest flight
RE
10/10TransDigm dives deeper into aero spare parts market with Esterline buy
RE
10/10AIRBUS : would like to become part of Azerbaijans space industry, says VP
AQ
10/10Vietnam's Vietjet signs $1.24 billion financing deal for 10 Airbus planes
RE
10/10Vietnam's Bamboo Airways first flight may take off only by year-end
RE
10/10Airbus to cooperate with more Chinese suppliers
AQ
10/10Airbus to cooperate with more Chinese suppliers
AQ
10/09AIRBUS : Boeing surprises with jump in September plane deliveries
RE
10/09Lufthansa and Ryanair settle dispute over leased planes
RE
10/09Laudamotion expects delivery of 18 Airbus planes until mid-2019
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/10Boeing Books $6.5B Worth Of Orders 
10/09Boeing reports 190 commercial plane deliveries in Q3, with 568 YTD 
10/08BLOOMBERG : Airbus A380 deal with Emirates hits snag 
10/08Brittle Recovery For Airbus 
10/02Customer Of Boeing And Airbus Goes Bankrupt 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 868 M
EBIT 2018 5 045 M
Net income 2018 3 443 M
Finance 2018 12 990 M
Yield 2018 1,71%
P/E ratio 2018 23,34
P/E ratio 2019 18,65
EV / Sales 2018 1,04x
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capitalization 79 570 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 119 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE23.49%91 601
BOEING COMPANY (THE)30.81%221 438
TEXTRON26.70%17 471
DASSAULT AVIATION12.41%13 961
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 068
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD13.60%3 671
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.