"The new XLR could be used in our network. We look at it. But in my view it is a niche product," Spohr told investors at Lufthansa's capital markets day in Frankfurt.

He pointed out that it was not comfortable to spend more than four hours on a flight in a narrow-bodied aircraft, adding: "It will not be a game changer."

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt)